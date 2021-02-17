Dawn Logo

Businesses shut in protest as India takes foreign diplomats to tour occupied Kashmir

AP | Dawn.comPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 07:50pm
A motorcade of diplomats from various countries moves through in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. — AP
A motorcade of diplomats from various countries moves through in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir on Wednesday. — AP

Diplomats from nearly two dozen countries visited India-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday as residents of the region’s main city closed their shops and businesses in a sign of protest.

This is the third visit by a group of foreign envoys stationed in India’s capital since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019 and enforced the change with a harsh crackdown that for a time included a complete communications blackout.

The diplomats were driven by Indian authorities in a motorcade amid tight security from the airport in Srinagar city to the western town of Magam, where they met officials and a select group of recently elected village councillors. Shops and businesses in Magam also shut in protest.

The diplomats were also scheduled to meet select groups of civil society members, traders, pro-India politicians, and journalists. They were scheduled to fly to Jammu, the region’s winter capital, on Thursday.

Before the 2019 change, occupied Kashmir was a state that had a semi-autonomous status that granted its natives special rights in land ownership and jobs.

In anticipation of a backlash against the removal of that autonomy, Indian authorities sent extra troops into the highly militarised region and launched a harsh security clampdown that cut off phone and internet access, shuttered schools, and left hundreds of thousands without jobs. Many of the restrictions have since been eased, but India’s security presence in the region remains high.

Ahead of Wednesday’s arrival of the diplomats, authorities removed at least half a dozen security bunkers in Srinagar and its outskirts.

Smokescreen

Earlier this week, the Foreign Office said that India was trying to present a false and misleading narrative on the situation in occupied Kashmir by taking foreign diplomats on a tour of the valley.

Commenting on the trip, FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it was a part of India’s “efforts to mislead the world community”.

“Such guided tours are a smokescreen aimed at diverting international attention from India’s egregious human rights violations in IIOJK (Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir), and creating a false impression of normalcy,” the spokesman said.

“The visit would mean nothing if there is no access to all the areas and possibility to freely interact with Kashmiri people and the civil society in an atmosphere free of intimidation,” he added.

The spokesman emphasised that foreign diplomats should be given an opportunity to meet the Hurriyat leadership, many of whom are incarcerated, to enable them to make an objective assessment of the ground realities.

“The Indian notion of so-called normalcy in IIOJK has no feet to stand on.”

The previous two trips by foreign dignitaries to the occupied region were made in January and February last year. These visits are tightly controlled and leave little room for making an independent judgement of the situation.

Sandip
Feb 17, 2021 07:53pm
Can you confirm how many shops were closed?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2021 07:54pm
Another desperate attempt to fool the world. Never worked for the fascist liars. Never will.
Reply Recommend 0
Halftrack
Feb 17, 2021 07:55pm
Good initiative of India
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2021 07:56pm
No use. Kashmir has become a great liability and embarrassment for India. IK has pulled the mask hiding India's true ugly face from the world.
Reply Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 17, 2021 07:58pm
People are busy in their day to day life.They doesn't care who is coming.
Reply Recommend 0
Hansoti sh
Feb 17, 2021 08:02pm
Will they ask why DEMOCRACY was LOCKED DOWN before Covid-19 e.g. Lawmakers ?
Reply Recommend 0
Trueswami
Feb 17, 2021 08:05pm
Its happened, happening and will continue to happen
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 17, 2021 08:05pm
I believe this visit would like visiting North Korea. Modi can't fool the world
Reply Recommend 0
Sakthi
Feb 17, 2021 08:18pm
Good initiative.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 17, 2021 08:38pm
Can Foreign Diplomats visit FATA ? Can Pakistan PM visit Quetta (Hazara) ?
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Feb 17, 2021 08:40pm
Has the Pakistan FO rejected it yet?
Reply Recommend 0
Dilawar
Feb 17, 2021 08:40pm
India is trying to fool the world. It is an illegal occupation. Nothing else
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
Feb 17, 2021 08:44pm
Total Hogwash
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Feb 17, 2021 08:47pm
Europeans are smarter, they will find the truth and it will reflect in the EU policy. So don't worry be patient.
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Feb 17, 2021 08:52pm
No one falls for this ploy.
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Feb 17, 2021 08:59pm
@Sandip, Go and count yourself.
Reply Recommend 0
siva
Feb 17, 2021 09:00pm
@Ibrahim S, Let us wait and see????
Reply Recommend 0
sam
Feb 17, 2021 09:01pm
Fake india , fake practices. shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 17, 2021 09:04pm
Well there you go. You can’t take a guided tour of a prison and expect all the inmates to happily receive you.
Reply Recommend 0
SAQIB
Feb 17, 2021 09:05pm
Desperate attempts by Hindu nationalist government.
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Feb 17, 2021 09:06pm
can you see anything in the picture ,,which is closed?
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Feb 17, 2021 09:08pm
Very Bad move by modi, it shows lack of firm determination among leadership. Does china bring world diplomat to any part of its territory just to appease the world? When it comes to territorial integrity China never listen to anyone and never compromise. You can never appease Leftists.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Feb 17, 2021 09:12pm
Not needed.
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 17, 2021 09:15pm
@Ibrahim S, "I believe this visit would like visiting North Korea. Modi can't fool the world" IK did not visit Hazara citing security reason. That speaks volumes.
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Feb 17, 2021 09:21pm
very shameful for India that the these nationals have to come and inspect ?
Reply Recommend 0

