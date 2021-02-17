'World confronts a looming agricultural crisis': PM Imran's address to IFAD governing council

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday highlighted the dangers of global hunger and malnutrition affecting hundreds of millions of people, saying the world today faced a "looming agricultural crisis".

While delivering a keynote address at the governing council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) virtually, the premier said agriculture was central to human survival and 600m people suffered from hunger even as the global population was about to hit eight billion.

The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to push another 100m people into extreme poverty, the prime minister noted, saying more than 20 countries were food insecure, while the World Food Programme had warned of the danger of famine in some of the poorest countries and conflict zones.

"The world faces multiple challenges in recovering from the pandemic and achieving [the] vital first two sustainable development goals (SDGs) — no poverty and zero hunger," Imran said, adding that there was a lack of financing, shortage of investment, trade distortions, unsustainable production and consumption patterns, degradation of agricultural lands and forests, an impending water crisis, loss of biodiversity, and polluted rivers and oceans.

