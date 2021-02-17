Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2021

'World confronts a looming agricultural crisis': PM Imran's address to IFAD governing council

Dawn.comPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 06:25pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the governing council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the governing council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday highlighted the dangers of global hunger and malnutrition affecting hundreds of millions of people, saying the world today faced a "looming agricultural crisis".

While delivering a keynote address at the governing council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) virtually, the premier said agriculture was central to human survival and 600m people suffered from hunger even as the global population was about to hit eight billion.

The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to push another 100m people into extreme poverty, the prime minister noted, saying more than 20 countries were food insecure, while the World Food Programme had warned of the danger of famine in some of the poorest countries and conflict zones.

"The world faces multiple challenges in recovering from the pandemic and achieving [the] vital first two sustainable development goals (SDGs) — no poverty and zero hunger," Imran said, adding that there was a lack of financing, shortage of investment, trade distortions, unsustainable production and consumption patterns, degradation of agricultural lands and forests, an impending water crisis, loss of biodiversity, and polluted rivers and oceans.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to demonetise?
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Time to demonetise?

The negative impact on the economy notwithstanding, there are questions about how effective a demonetisation actually is.
Ordinary killings…
17 Feb 2021

Ordinary killings…

It is questionable whether the environment is any safer for women than it used to be.
The lawless brigade
Updated 17 Feb 2021

The lawless brigade

Breaking the law seems to have become a habit with those who should be upholding it.
Selecting the Senate
16 Feb 2021

Selecting the Senate

The run-up to the Senate election is never without its fair share of stories, gossip and controversies.

Editorial

Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...
Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...