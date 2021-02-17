Dawn Logo

Chinese vaccine arrives in Hungary, first in EU

Xinhua | Chinadaily.comPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 08:17pm
Hungary has become the first EU member state to buy and authorise the use of Chinese vaccines. — Reuters/File
A shipment of Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, making it the first member of the EU to receive a Chinese vaccine.

The 550,000 vaccine doses would be enough to treat 275,000 people with the two-dose jab, Dr. Agnes Galgoczy of the National Public Health Center told a press conference.

The shipment was welcomed at the Liszt Ferenc International Airport by Tamas Menczer, state secretary from the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Chinese Ambassador to Hungary Qi Dayu.

"We are the first country in the European Union (EU) that uses Sinopharm vaccine. We try to save lives and preserve the economy, and we are fighting together with our Chinese friends against Covid-19," Menczer told Xinhua. "It is a very important day for Hungary."

Qi said that China and Hungary are fighting the coronavirus side by side and the vaccines arriving today embody China's commitments to making its vaccine a global public good.

Hungary announced on Jan 29 that it had signed a deal to buy China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, which will allow the vaccination of 2.5 million people.

With the Sinopharm vaccine, Hungarians will have access to five vaccines against Covid-19. Hungary has also become the first EU member state to buy and authorize the use of Chinese vaccines.

On Tuesday, Hungary registered 823 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 389,622, according to the government's website.

In the past 24 hours, 85 people have died from the virus, taking the death toll to 13,837 in the country, while 298,773 have recovered.

Currently, 3,979 patients are being treated in hospitals, and 318 of them are on ventilators, it added.

This article originally appeared on China Daily and has been reproduced with permission.

Shetty
Feb 17, 2021 06:16pm
canada ordered vaccines from india.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2021 06:30pm
Tangible sights and solid sounds of People's Republic of China and its global superpower role, application and operations helping, aiding, backing and supporting countries all over the world including Continental Europe, in order to stem, snub, stop and eradicate the ever growing, fleetingly expanding, rapidly increasing and almost unstoppable coronavirus pandemic.
Reply Recommend 0
Leg before vibration
Feb 17, 2021 06:34pm
But Thailand hold Chinese vaccine
Reply Recommend 0
Sj
Feb 17, 2021 07:15pm
No one want chinees vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Feb 17, 2021 09:09pm
@Sj, today EU made an emergency contract with China .
Reply Recommend 0

