PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that the government should "at least inform" the families of 'missing' persons if their relatives are alive or dead.

She was speaking to the media at Islamabad's D-Chowk where she came to visit protesters who are demonstrating over the issue of 'missing' persons in Balochistan.

She urged the army chief and the head of the military's media wing to resolve the issues of the protesters.

