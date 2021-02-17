Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2021

Satellite images show China emptying military camps at Ladakh border flashpoint with India

ReutersPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 02:20pm
Close up of revetments and storage areas removed along an area known as Finger 6, at Pangong Tso, in this handout satellite image provided by Maxar dated February 16. — Reuters
Close up of revetments and storage areas removed along an area known as Finger 6, at Pangong Tso, in this handout satellite image provided by Maxar dated February 16. — Reuters

China has dismantled dozens of structures and moved vehicles to empty out entire camps along a disputed Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off since last summer, satellite images released on Wednesday show.

The nuclear-armed neighbours last week announced a plan to pull back troops, tanks and other equipment from the banks of Pangong Tso, a glacial lake in the Ladakh region, that became a flashpoint in the prolonged border dispute.

Satellite imagery of some areas on the northern bank of Pangong Tso from Tuesday supplied by Maxar Technologies shows that multiple Chinese military camps, which could be seen there in late January, have been removed.

“Similar action is happening from our side also,” an Indian official in New Delhi, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters.

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament that both sides had agreed to pull back troops in “a phased, coordinated and verified manner” around Pangong Tso, after which military commanders would discuss ending the standoff in other parts of the Ladakh frontier.

Tensions began rising along the high-altitude border in April, when India accused Chinese troops of intruding into its side of the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border. China denied the allegation, saying it was operating in its own area.

But the confrontation spiralled in June when 20 Indian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Chinese troops were killed during hand-to-hand clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan region — the first such casualties along the 3,500 km long border in decades.

Despite several subsequent rounds of diplomatic and military talks, India and China had been unable to settle on an agreement until February, making the ongoing first phase of the withdrawal critical.

“What is happening now is that wherever troops, especially north and south of Pangong Tso, were in eyeball-to-eyeball contact, they have taken a step back to reduce tensions and pave way for further de-escalation,” the Indian official said.

Videos and images released by the Indian army earlier this week also showed Chinese troops dismantling bunkers and tents, and tanks, soldier and vehicles moving out as part of the disengagement process.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
rahim
Feb 17, 2021 02:24pm
Good, peace is always better.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 17, 2021 02:27pm
China has already taught India a lesson!
Reply Recommend 0
Anand Yesu
Feb 17, 2021 02:32pm
@bhaRAT©, Waiting for your turn.
Reply Recommend 0
secular73
Feb 17, 2021 02:32pm
China already got the lesson and do not want to get any further humiliation.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Feb 17, 2021 02:36pm
It seems China is really very much afraid of Biden. That shows power of POTUS.
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Feb 17, 2021 02:55pm
Modi wins again
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Feb 17, 2021 02:55pm
Chinese are scared!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Feb 17, 2021 03:01pm
Well China seems to learn from its own mistakes!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to demonetise?
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Time to demonetise?

The negative impact on the economy notwithstanding, there are questions about how effective a demonetisation actually is.
Ordinary killings…
17 Feb 2021

Ordinary killings…

It is questionable whether the environment is any safer for women than it used to be.
The lawless brigade
Updated 17 Feb 2021

The lawless brigade

Breaking the law seems to have become a habit with those who should be upholding it.
Selecting the Senate
16 Feb 2021

Selecting the Senate

The run-up to the Senate election is never without its fair share of stories, gossip and controversies.

Editorial

Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...
Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...