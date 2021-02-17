Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2021

PPP's Yousuf Murtaza Baloch sweeps Karachi PS-88 by-election

Imtiaz Ali | Dawn.comPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 01:24pm
Yousuf Murtaza Baloch. – Twitter Photo
Yousuf Murtaza Baloch. – Twitter Photo
The PPP has managed to secure a win in the PS-88 by-election in Karachi, according to unofficial results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. — AFP/File
The PPP has managed to secure a win in the PS-88 by-election in Karachi, according to unofficial results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. — AFP/File

After a particularly tumultuous polling day, the PPP has managed to secure a comfortable win in Karachi's PS-88 Malir by-election for a seat in the Sindh Assembly, according to unofficial results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday.

Polling for the PS-88 by-election — that was slated to be a hot contest between the PPP and PTI — was marred by allegations of vote rigging, violence and intimidation as all contesting parties traded charges against each other.

According to the unofficial results, PPP's Yousuf Murtaza Baloch was in the lead with more than 24,000 votes, followed by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) Syed Kashif Ali Shah with a little over 6,000 votes. PTI's Jan Sher Junejo trailed behind with close to 5,000 votes.

Baloch is the son of Murtaza Baloch, the former minister for human settlement. The seat fell vacant after the latter died of Covid-19 in June last year.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah congratulated Yousuf on his victory, adding that Malir was the party's stronghold. "The people of PS-88 have expressed confidence in the party's leadership," he said.

Voting began peacefully in the constituency on Tuesday morning. However, things started to heat up in the second half of the day when police detained PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh near one of the polling stations and claimed that they acted on the directives of the ECP to stop the opposition leader and his armed guards from influencing the electoral process.

But there was no statement from the ECP to countercheck the police claims and later it transpired that the police arrested Sheikh in an old case and shifted him to the office of the Special Investigation Unit.

The police action came an hour after PPP leaders approached the ECP with a written request stating that Sheikh was harassing voters, polling staff and interfering in the electoral process.

In a video statement apparently released while he was in custody, the opposition leader blamed PPP workers for firing at his convoy in Malir.

“I am the leader of the opposition but my police security was withdrawn on the direct orders of Bilawal [Bhutto-Zardari] and [Asif Ali] Zardari,” he said. “I was left with no other option but to keep my personal guards. But still they tried to kill me. They fired shots on my vehicle. My guards responded and fired shots in the air to disperse the attackers. The PPP harassed our workers and we caught their workers red-handed while casting bogus votes.”

Meanwhile, MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari condemned Sheikh's arrest and termed it an attempt to influence the electoral process. He also levelled allegations of rigging in favour of the candidate of the ruling party in Sindh.

MQM-P candidate Sajid Ahmed came in at the fourth place with 2,634 votes.

Similar allegations against the PPP were also levelled by TLP’s Kashif Shah.

Joint PDM candidate wins Pishin by-poll

Jamiat Ulema-Islam (JUI-F) candidate Syed Azizullah Agha won the by-election of Balochistan Assembly’s vacant seat of PB-20 (Pishin-III) with a massive majority against his rival Asmatullah Tareen of ruling Balochistan Awami Party on Tuesday.

According to official results received late at night, Agha obtained 16,086 votes while Tareen could get only 2,963 votes. The JUI-F candidate enjoyed the support of all political parties which are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance.

The Awami National Party (ANP), which is also part of the opposition alliance, withdrew its candidate Syed Abdul Bari in favour of the JUI-F candidate. BAP candidate Tareen was enjoying the support of PTI, JUI-N and some other small groups.

Over half a dozen other candidates were also contesting the by-election, but they could show no significant performance. The seat had fallen vacant on the death of former governor and MPA Syed Fazal Agha last year due to coronavirus.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Spiritual
Feb 17, 2021 01:35pm
Countdown of PTI has begun.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Feb 17, 2021 01:35pm
The son of the former minister - dynasty is voted and not the individual. Shame on voters.
Reply Recommend 0
Shad
Feb 17, 2021 01:37pm
Great News for Karachi. Well deserved victory for PPP. PPP will be able to realize their dream of turning Karachi into great ruins on Earth which will surely benefit Pakistani tourism Industry. All credit goes to AAZ and BBZ. True patriotic and democratic party.#PPP#
Reply Recommend 0
Reality check
Feb 17, 2021 01:42pm
People who keep electing PPP candidates deserve every bit of mess that PPP creates for them. Your children will pay for your decisions..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to demonetise?
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Time to demonetise?

The negative impact on the economy notwithstanding, there are questions about how effective a demonetisation actually is.
Ordinary killings…
17 Feb 2021

Ordinary killings…

It is questionable whether the environment is any safer for women than it used to be.
The lawless brigade
Updated 17 Feb 2021

The lawless brigade

Breaking the law seems to have become a habit with those who should be upholding it.
Selecting the Senate
16 Feb 2021

Selecting the Senate

The run-up to the Senate election is never without its fair share of stories, gossip and controversies.

Editorial

Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...
Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...