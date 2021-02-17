Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2021

FM Qureshi encourages Egyptian businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Dawn.comPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 11:45am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (centre) gestures during a meeting with members of Egyptian business community. — Photo courtesy: APP screengrab
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (centre) gestures during a meeting with members of Egyptian business community. — Photo courtesy: APP screengrab

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged Egyptian businessmen to invest in Pakistan by highlighting the incentives the government is offering to foreign investors in various sectors including housing, energy and health, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Egyptian business community in Cairo, the foreign minister said improvement in Pakistan's ranking for ease of doing business reflected the confidence of investors and businessmen in the incumbent government's policies.

Qureshi stressed that the "brotherly relations" between Pakistan and Egypt could further improve through an increase in bilateral trade and economic partnership. He also assured the Egyptian business community that the government would take all necessary steps to assist them if they chose to invest in Pakistan.

According to Radio Pak, Egyptian business community expressed interest in investing in Pakistan. The chief executive officer of Elsewedy Electric company also met Qureshi and expressed an interest in investing in Pakistan.

During their meeting, the foreign minister said businesspersons from across the world were interested in investing in Pakistan as it was an emerging market and also because of the incumbent government's "prudent economic policies".

The foreign minister is on a two-day official visit to Egypt on the invitation of Egyptian FM Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

Roma
Feb 17, 2021 11:47am
Muslim brotherhood has applied for investment in Pakistan.
kp
Feb 17, 2021 11:50am
How can you have brotherly and cordial relation with Egypt and Turkey at the same time? Repeating the same what was done with Pakistan Saudi & UAE relations.
True_terror
Feb 17, 2021 11:52am
Thanks FM
Jaisingh
Feb 17, 2021 11:54am
They themselves dont have money, then what they are going to invest in Pakistan
Ash20
Feb 17, 2021 11:56am
Enjoy Egypt. Do not miss pyramids.
