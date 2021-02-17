Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2021

Adviser to PM defends civil service reforms

Malik AsadPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 07:45am
Dr Ishrat Hussain conceded that “criticism was levied that the Task Force [on the reforms] was dominated by the PAS officers". — Photo by Tahir Jamal, White Star
Dr Ishrat Hussain conceded that “criticism was levied that the Task Force [on the reforms] was dominated by the PAS officers". — Photo by Tahir Jamal, White Star

ISLAMABAD: Dispelling the impression that the recent civil service reforms are the brainchild of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), the powerful cadre of the bureaucracy, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain has claimed that the reforms were finalised after over 60 consultative sessions and more than 1,900 officers contributed to the process.

The federal government on Jan 21 announced the reforms that would pave way for ‘forced’ retirement of delinquent officers from government service and have introduced tough criteria for promotion of the bureaucrats.

There is criticism over these reforms such as these are ‘outdated’ and were in the past set aside by the superior judiciary for not being in consonance with fundamental rights. The officers belonging to civil service cadres say that the PAS, formerly known as District Management Group, was behind these reforms.

In a research paper on the civil service reforms, Dr Hussain conceded that “criticism was levied that the Task Force [on the reforms] was dominated by the PAS officers and had little representation from other services”.

Says these were finalised after over 60 consultative sessions attended by more than 1,900 officers

He stated that the PAS officers dominated the task force because all of its ex-officio members i.e. the chief secretaries and federal secretaries belonged to that cadre. He however stated that non-official members were drawn from among the academia, private sector and also retired civil servants belonging to Pakistan Foreign Service, Police Service of Pakistan and Inland Revenue Service.

“More than 60 consultative sessions [were] held in Quetta, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad” he stated, adding that 1,900 officers from all the service cadres, ex-cadre and non-cadre were consulted and their views were incorporated in the recommendations.

The task force also opined that unless the reforms were introduced, any structural change such as creation of National Executive Service – an alternative of senior bureaucracy – would not make much sense.

Dr Hussain highlighted that the federal cabinet had approved the policy for the selection of heads of public sector corporations and bodies under which a transparent procedure would be adopted for selection of chief executives, managing directors and heads of public sector organisations and enterprises through an open merit-based competitive process.

He stated that the “systematic training of ex-cadre and non-cadre officers on the lines of the cadre services has been made mandatory for promotion. Mid-career and senior management training courses at National Institutes of Management (NIMs) have been divided in two parts – the first half would be common training course at NIMs while the second part would take place at the Specialized Training Institutions (STIs) in their respective professional fields”.

Regarding the promotion rules, Dr Hussain stated that “promotion of senior posts would no longer be based on seniority but on the past performance reports, training institutions assessments and evaluation by the Central Selection Board about the potential of the candidates to occupy the higher positions. Rotation among provincial and federal governments for all Pakistan Service Officers would form part of the eligibility for promotion to the next grade.”

Defending forced retirement, the adviser stated: “Officers who have been superseded or [have] shown unsatisfactory performance consistently would be retired after completing twenty years of service by independent boards.”

“Moreover, amendments to the Efficiency and Discipline Rules for making internal accountability more effective have been notified.”

He stated that the government had introduced two new streams “to attract specialised and technical skills of high order from among the private sector and overseas Pakistanis — Management Position pay scales and Special Profession pay scales — with attractive packages much beyond the existing Basic Pay Scale. These positions would be filled purely on the basis of merit through an open, competitive process.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2021 08:27am
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Ali
Feb 17, 2021 08:45am
What about reforms that ensure no political interference
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to demonetise?
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Time to demonetise?

The negative impact on the economy notwithstanding, there are questions about how effective a demonetisation actually is.
Ordinary killings…
17 Feb 2021

Ordinary killings…

It is questionable whether the environment is any safer for women than it used to be.
The lawless brigade
Updated 17 Feb 2021

The lawless brigade

Breaking the law seems to have become a habit with those who should be upholding it.
Selecting the Senate
16 Feb 2021

Selecting the Senate

The run-up to the Senate election is never without its fair share of stories, gossip and controversies.

Editorial

Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...
Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...