Political issues need political solutions, Pakistan tells UN

Anwar IqbalPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 08:11am
In this Jan 2020 file photo, Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram addresses the UNSC. — APP/File
In this Jan 2020 file photo, Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram addresses the UNSC. — APP/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to promote political solutions to the problems that have political reasons, such as the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing the first meeting of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations of the 2021 session, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Munir Akram also underlined the shortcomings of the current UN strategy for resolving disputes.

“Obviously, politics governs everything. The new threats we confront have political causes and ultimately, political solutions,” Ambassador Akram said. “Peacekeeping is not equipped to assume the responsibility to resolve such conflicts, insurgencies and cross-border attacks.”

The Kashmir dispute was first brought to the United Nations in 1948 and has remained unresolved since then, although it has already caused two wars and hundreds of border skirmishes between India and Pakistan.

In August 2019, India forcibly annexed its illegally occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir, further aggravating a dangerous stand-off between South Asia’s two nuclear powers.

The Palestinian dispute is even older as it was referred to the United Nations in 1945 and remains unresolved.

“The international community, including the Security Council, has been unable to find political solutions to several longstanding disputes — such as the one over Jammu and Kashmir, where one of the oldest UN missions is stationed,” said Ambassador Akram.

“Conflicts — such as inter-State and intra-State eruptions — have proliferated and escalated in recent years, causing massive suffering and human rights violations, and posing threats to international peace and security,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2021

M. Emad
Feb 17, 2021 08:40am
Shri Narendra Modi/ Ajit Doval not in the ''political solutions'' mode.
Reply Recommend 0
Jankiram Pardeshi
Feb 17, 2021 08:47am
Yes sir, noted. UN will certainly listen to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Feb 17, 2021 08:49am
Nothing is going to change we are far behind India, its like we are Palestine and India is Israel. Difference is big.
Reply Recommend 0
MisbahK
Feb 17, 2021 09:01am
Move on Mister. Lets focus on what matters for betterment of our people before we pontificate for the world. Can we please talk about inflation, unemployment, fair elections and real accountability to develop the country?
Reply Recommend 0

