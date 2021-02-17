Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2021

SC dispels impression Isa not given court this week

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 07:30am
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dispelled the impression that Justice Qazi Faez Isa was not given court sitting for the week commencing on Feb 15. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dispelled the impression that Justice Qazi Faez Isa was not given court sitting for the week commencing on Feb 15. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dispelled the impression that Justice Qazi Faez Isa was not given court sitting for the week commencing on Feb 15 and explained that the judge opted to do chamber work on his own.

In a statement, the Supreme Court office explained that on Feb 9, the court roster was issued in which Bench-IV of the Court comprised Justice Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

But on instructions from Justice Syed Shah, his personal secretary sent a note on Feb 12 to the Registrar office informing that Justice Shah, on medical grounds, would not be available to sit in the bench.

On this a revised court roster was issued on the same day i.e. Feb 12, wherein Bench-IV of the Court consisted of Justice Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi. But in the meanwhile, on instructions from Justice Isa, his senior personal secretary sent a note on Feb 12 to the registrar, informing that since Justice Shah would not be available next week in Islamabad, therefore Justice Isa would be doing chamber work in the week commencing from Feb 15.

On such a note Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed again revised the court roster and allowed chamber work to Justice Isa for the week commencing from Feb 15 to Feb 19. Besides the court roster issued for the week commencing from Feb 22 to Feb 26, Bench-IV of the court comprised Justice Isa and Justice Afridi.

On Feb 15, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) vice chairman Khush Dil Khan urged the Supreme Court to review its Feb 11 order of barring Justice Isa from hearing cases that concern Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Feb 11, a five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had issued an order requiring Justice Isa not to hear matters involving PM Khan, considering that he had already filed a petition against the prime minister in his personal capacity.

Meanwhile, the CJP on Tuesday inaugurated a case registration desk at the principal seat, Islamabad, and acknowledged the role of IT Affairs Committee headed by Justice Mushir Alam to digitalise Supreme Court. The chief justice observed that this facility would improve dispensation of justice to provide speedy justice to the public at large.

The desk will provide the services, including allocation of diary number, real time verification of CNIC or thumb impression of litigants/Advocate-on-Record (AOR) by Nadra, generating and printing of e-affidavit etc.

At the first instance, the system has been installed in Islamabad that will be replicated also at branch registries.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2021 07:33am
Those who had been fuelling and pumping Isa have lost hope. :)
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2021 07:34am
Forget what he is doing. Just make him justify the billions. Enough testing peoples' patience.
Reply Recommend 0
Ilyas Kashmiri
Feb 17, 2021 07:35am
He went too far ...and forget he is SC judge.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2021 07:38am
Time for a little talk, Isa. What about all those expensive properties your school teacher wife has within Pakistan and abroad?
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 17, 2021 08:41am
Justice Isa is the only hope for pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Feb 17, 2021 09:00am
@peer baba khwajaji, Speak for yourself!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2021 09:03am
Its hard to remain transparent, neutral, impartial, independent and honest if you can't provide a tangible and sensible "money trail" of you overseas real estates in London-England, one of the most expensive places in the world.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to demonetise?
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Time to demonetise?

The negative impact on the economy notwithstanding, there are questions about how effective a demonetisation actually is.
Ordinary killings…
17 Feb 2021

Ordinary killings…

It is questionable whether the environment is any safer for women than it used to be.
The lawless brigade
Updated 17 Feb 2021

The lawless brigade

Breaking the law seems to have become a habit with those who should be upholding it.
Selecting the Senate
16 Feb 2021

Selecting the Senate

The run-up to the Senate election is never without its fair share of stories, gossip and controversies.

Editorial

Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...
Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...