Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2021

Families of two accident victims pardon Kashmala’s son, driver

Munawer AzeemPublished February 17, 2021Updated February 17, 2021 09:38am
In this file photo Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq speaks at a press conference in Islamabad. — Online/File
In this file photo Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq speaks at a press conference in Islamabad. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: Families of two of the four men who lost their lives after being hit by a vehicle of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq on Feb 2 on Srinagar Highway pardoned her son and driver on Tuesday.

According to police, the families submitted separate affidavits to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (West) Mohammad Sohail Fazil during hearing of a plea for bail-before-arrest obtained by Ms Tariq’s son.

Police officials said investigators had requested the court to cancel the bail and give physical remand of the accused to them. However, the counsel for the accused sought time till afternoon and later brought the families of the two deceased, Farooq Ahmed and Adil. The families submitted separate affidavits, stating they were parents and legal heirs of the deceased.

The affidavits said as per their information, the Lexus was being driven by Ms Tariq’s driver, not her son. It said they do not want any legal action against her driver and son.

“For the sake of Allah, we have no objection over release of her driver and son on bail, quash the case and discharge them from the case,” it added.

Later, the court issued an order stating that parents of deceased Farooq Ahmed and Adil Abbasi got their affidavits submitted.

They were asked to come up one by one, and contents of the affidavits were read over and explained to them in Urdu, whereupon all of them verified the contents and the thumb impressions.

The parents categorically stated that they had pardoned the accused and had no objection if they were released on bail.

Police officials said affidavits would also be required from the families of the other two deceased and the two injured persons to quash the case.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2021 09:47am
No doubt, money walks, money talks, money rocks, money mocks and often stalks to make the ends meet.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Feb 17, 2021 10:05am
Another misuse of the law. Had not there been a CCTV footage, the case would have remained unsolved for eternity
Reply Recommend 0
Corruption Kings
Feb 17, 2021 10:06am
"Paid in full" -
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 17, 2021 10:08am
Chief Justice should take suo moto notice.
Reply Recommend 0
Noman Siddiqui
Feb 17, 2021 10:09am
Right Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad but at least families got something instead of losing many other things on never ending cases againts powerful peoples ,responsibility of state to serve justice and take action
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Feb 17, 2021 10:11am
Precisely why this culture stays in society. The state needs to provide justice otherwise the rich will keep going scott free!
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 17, 2021 10:15am
How can the case be quashed even if families for whatever reasons have given the statement? Law has to follow its course else criminals will use all possible means to extract such statements from victims families.
Reply Recommend 0
Humanity first
Feb 17, 2021 10:27am
If sword and money could convert a human, for sure it makes such deals over dead bodies.
Reply Recommend 0
Humanity first
Feb 17, 2021 10:28am
@Noman Siddiqui, justifying something like this? No wonder why many humans have become blood money hounds.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Feb 17, 2021 10:33am
Forced pardon.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to demonetise?
Updated 17 Feb 2021

Time to demonetise?

The negative impact on the economy notwithstanding, there are questions about how effective a demonetisation actually is.
Ordinary killings…
17 Feb 2021

Ordinary killings…

It is questionable whether the environment is any safer for women than it used to be.
The lawless brigade
Updated 17 Feb 2021

The lawless brigade

Breaking the law seems to have become a habit with those who should be upholding it.
Selecting the Senate
16 Feb 2021

Selecting the Senate

The run-up to the Senate election is never without its fair share of stories, gossip and controversies.

Editorial

Updated 17 Feb 2021

Increased remittances

There are reports that the State Bank is planning to conduct a study to analyse the remittance growth factors.
17 Feb 2021

Vaccine concerns

IT is reassuring to see the Covid-19 vaccine recipient pool expanding further. Thus far, around 38,000 healthcare...
17 Feb 2021

Person-specific ordinance

THE PTI government has issued an ordinance to reappoint the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau...
Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...