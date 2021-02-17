Families of two accident victims pardon Kashmala’s son, driver

ISLAMABAD: Families of two of the four men who lost their lives after being hit by a vehicle of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Kashmala Tariq on Feb 2 on Srinagar Highway pardoned her son and driver on Tuesday.

According to police, the families submitted separate affidavits to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (West) Mohammad Sohail Fazil during hearing of a plea for bail-before-arrest obtained by Ms Tariq’s son.

Police officials said investigators had requested the court to cancel the bail and give physical remand of the accused to them. However, the counsel for the accused sought time till afternoon and later brought the families of the two deceased, Farooq Ahmed and Adil. The families submitted separate affidavits, stating they were parents and legal heirs of the deceased.

The affidavits said as per their information, the Lexus was being driven by Ms Tariq’s driver, not her son. It said they do not want any legal action against her driver and son.

“For the sake of Allah, we have no objection over release of her driver and son on bail, quash the case and discharge them from the case,” it added.

Later, the court issued an order stating that parents of deceased Farooq Ahmed and Adil Abbasi got their affidavits submitted.

They were asked to come up one by one, and contents of the affidavits were read over and explained to them in Urdu, whereupon all of them verified the contents and the thumb impressions.

The parents categorically stated that they had pardoned the accused and had no objection if they were released on bail.

Police officials said affidavits would also be required from the families of the other two deceased and the two injured persons to quash the case.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2021