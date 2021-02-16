Dawn Logo

Pakistan, IMF reach agreement on reforms to release around $500 million

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished February 16, 2021Updated February 16, 2021 07:48pm
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, US. — Reuters/File
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan on Tuesday reached a staff-level agreement over reforms that will lead to the release of around $500 million in funds, the IMF and the country's finance ministry said.

The package strikes an appropriate balance between supporting the economy, ensuring debt sustainability and advancing structural reform, the fund said in a statement.

"Pending approval of the Executive Board, the reviews' completion would release around US$500 million," the IMF said.

Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh also confirmed the agreement on Twitter, saying that "overcoming the challenges created by the pandemic has required concerted effort".

"This is a good development for Pakistan," he added.

In a statement, IMF said that Pakistan's progress under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) had been temporarily disrupted by the shock of the pandemic.

"The Pakistani authorities remain committed to ambitious policy actions and structural reforms to strengthen economic resilience, advance sustainable growth, and achieve the EFF’s medium-term objectives," the statement noted.

Last month, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Reza Baqir had said that Pakistan was in talks with the IMF to put the fiscal support programme back on track.

"We hope to have good news for the market and the world that we are putting the programme back on track," Baqir had said.

Last year, staff from the IMF and Pakistani authorities reached an agreement to pave the way for a disbursement of $450m in IMF funds pending approval from the global lender's executive board.

Pakistan and the IMF have been working to implement IMF-supported economic reforms, in particular tax collection, aimed at stabilising the economy and shoring up a yawning fiscal deficit.

Though the bailout programme was still pending, Pakistan received $1.4 billion in emergency financing from the IMF to allow it to fund targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact.

Authorities are counting on the IMF bailout package to bolster Pakistan's fiscal position and increase global confidence in its economy.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion IMF programme in 2019.

Comments (12)
HisarExpress
Feb 16, 2021 07:52pm
$ 500 mn is quite some amount. Any plans how to pay them back?
AAA
Feb 16, 2021 07:55pm
Embrace for mega taxes and extreme inflation, as he said "required concerted effort".
M. Emad
Feb 16, 2021 07:56pm
Pakistan desperately looking for foreign loans from all corners.
Rashid
Feb 16, 2021 07:56pm
India is on the top of ten World Bank Borrowers list.
Fastcrack
Feb 16, 2021 07:56pm
But as per IK Pakistan economy is booming,record remittances,record exports, inflation under 5% so why to approach IMF???
Asif patel
Feb 16, 2021 07:58pm
This is indeed possible because of hardwork of IK - Right Fastrack?
bluetooth
Feb 16, 2021 07:58pm
Loan at what costs?
Brownman
Feb 16, 2021 08:03pm
Only country in the world, where a finance minister's greatest feat is getting approved for loans.
Abu Ismail
Feb 16, 2021 08:03pm
Great more loans.. enjoy
Chandra Shekar
Feb 16, 2021 08:10pm
Super power Pakistan home to the tallest debt mountain by GDP.
Rana Talukdar
Feb 16, 2021 08:10pm
Prudent application of imf policies may help Pakistan in coming out of the (economic) wood. However simple translation of few, Appropriate balance: Increase tax and surcharge. Debt sustainability: repay IMF debt with current IMF loan. Structural reforms: sale profitable public ventures. Waiting for approval: fulfill US demand.
Dr. Malaria
Feb 16, 2021 08:12pm
very good news. I am happy we will get more aid money to spend on arms.
