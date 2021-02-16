Dawn Logo

Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever

ReutersPublished February 16, 2021Updated February 16, 2021 06:38pm
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on US Dollar banknotes in this illustration. — Reuters/File
Bitcoin rose above $50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on a rally fuelled by signs that the world’s biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.

Bitcoin hit a new high of $50,602, and was last up five per cent at $50,300. It has risen around 72pc so far this year, with most of the gains coming after electric carmaker Tesla said it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin.

It also said it would accept the currency as payment.

But Tesla was only the latest in a string of large investments that have vaulted bitcoin from the fringes of finance to company balance sheets and Wall Street dealing desks, as United States firms and traditional money managers have started to buy a lot of it.

Central bankers and regulators, particularly in China, are also starting to embrace issuing their own digital currencies for everyday use, in a major break from the conventional workings of global finance.

“Digital currencies, it seems clear to us, are going to be an increasing part of financial architecture very broadly and potentially portfolios moving forward,” Ben Powell, APAC chief investment strategist at BlackRock’s Investment Institute said on CNBC earlier this month.

“There isn’t just news in the US with the bitcoin situation, but in China we’ve got a rollout of China’s digital currency with so-called ‘red packets’.”

Just 12 years old, bitcoin has seen a meteoric rise since March 2020, when it stood at $5,000.

Habibullah
Feb 16, 2021 06:47pm
Bit Coin is a game for accumulating wealth in some hands, after snatching from the wealthy nations and affluent class; dirty game.
M. Emad
Feb 16, 2021 07:13pm
SBP 'Hot Money' Bonds more pofitable than cryptocurrency Bitcoin value.
