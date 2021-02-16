Dawn Logo

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on Islamabad ground

Tahir NaseerPublished February 16, 2021Updated February 16, 2021 04:24pm
Police deployed on the premises of Islamabad High Court on Feb 8, 2021. — Photo by Mohammad Asim/File
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a unanimous verdict on Tuesday ruled that the chambers built for lawyers on a sports ground in the capital's F-8 area were "illegally constructed" and therefore should be razed by the relevant authorities.

The verdict was announced by a four-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and also including Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

In the written order, authored by Justice Minallah, IHC said lawyers and advocates who had allowed the building of the chambers "forcefully [took] the law in their hands" and added:

"The facts of this case are disturbing because the conduct of a few enrolled lawyers has caused reputational damage to the entire legal fraternity."

The high court had been hearing the case, filed by a private citizen, since the past few years. In 2018, the Supreme Court had also taken suo motu notice of the construction of chambers by district court lawyers on the football ground, however, that matter is still pending.

In its verdict issued today, the IHC observed that the encroachment on the playground had begun in 2013 and due to a restraining order passed by district courts as well as an injunction, CDA's efforts to clear the illegal structures were halted.

Furthermore, office-bearers of the Islamabad District Bar had allotted plots to some lawyers for the construction of private chambers without any authorisation from concerned authorities, the court said.

The high court expressed hope that members of the Islamabad District Bar will clear the ground and "restore the playground for public use".

The court further said that the federal government and the Capital Development Authority would be bound to clear the ground before March 23 if the lawyers fail to do so. In addition, the federal government will also hold a football match between students on the ground on March 23 — Pakistan Day — the verdict said.

The federal government has also been directed to "commence and complete the construction of the state of the art complex of district courts without unnecessary delay". The Islamabad District Bar, meanwhile, will be able to submit its proposal to the CDA for "approval in relation to the Lawyers Plot, i.e., five acre plot separately allotted by the federal government for the use of the lawyers".

"We expect that the federal government will ensure that the state of the art judicial complex is made functional before the next Pakistan Day, i.e., 23rd of March, 2022," the verdict read.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this month, the CDA had razed some of the chambers that were built on the ground which led to a violent protest by the lawyers, who vandalised the IHC building on February 8; a group of lawyers also barged into the Chief Justice Block, broke windows and shouted slogans against Justice Minallah outside his chamber, trapping him inside.

Contempt notices were later issued to 17 lawyers who were among the 400 who stormed the IHC building.

Khurram
Feb 16, 2021 04:15pm
What about the promises made by government to the lawyers.
Fattrack
Feb 16, 2021 04:19pm
Why are the goons being alloted 5 acres of plot elsewhere? They should be jailed
Rizwan
Feb 16, 2021 04:22pm
Great Verdict .
hamid shafiq
Feb 16, 2021 04:28pm
Salute to Sir
Azeem
Feb 16, 2021 04:30pm
Fully support a well justified verdict by respectable IHC
Humayun
Feb 16, 2021 04:31pm
What about DHA's so many illegal constructions...???
Khaled
Feb 16, 2021 04:35pm
Good
HKG
Feb 16, 2021 04:40pm
Lawyers should come out in full force.
Corruption Kings
Feb 16, 2021 04:44pm
Regardless of the outcome what I find most disturbing is the brutish behaviour of these lawyers and the poor function of our legal system, who can forget the attack on the Lahore hospital where they threatened doctors, nurses etc.
Mehdi
Feb 16, 2021 04:45pm
Meanwhile in Punjab, rana sanaullah sided with them when they trashed the Multan chambers.
ZZQ
Feb 16, 2021 04:48pm
So will we see some culprits behind bars to set an example???
Hasnain Haque
Feb 16, 2021 04:56pm
Its astonishing those who are supposed to be upholding the law break it so openly and brazenly. The lawyers have got away with behaving in such a way for so long that they feel they are above the law.
Hasnain Haque
Feb 16, 2021 04:58pm
It was shameful to see the so called bearers of the law rampaging and holding judges hostage in order to protect their illegally grabbed land. Justice needs to be done swiftly.
Gargoyle
Feb 16, 2021 04:58pm
Justice served!
Hasnain Haque
Feb 16, 2021 04:58pm
These lawyers make enough money to buy a land elsewhere legally, they should not be allotted any government land at all.
Hasnain Haque
Feb 16, 2021 05:00pm
@Humayun, This is a typical PMLN reply, what about others who have done illegal deeds, why you don't deal with them but leave me alone.
Hasnain Haque
Feb 16, 2021 05:00pm
@HKG, why should they come out, to protect their illegally occupied land, what a stupid logic.
bhaRAT©
Feb 16, 2021 05:00pm
@HKG, In mafia India??
Corruption Kings
Feb 16, 2021 05:06pm
@HKG, They came out in full force and attacked a hospital in lahore, don't you find that disgraceful?
bhaRAT©
Feb 16, 2021 05:17pm
@Corruption Kings, What did you expect from such known trolls except to make such irrelevant puerile inane comments!
bhaRAT©
Feb 16, 2021 05:18pm
@Humayun, What-about-ism is no excuse for own crimes!
