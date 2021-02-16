Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2021

India beat England by 317 runs to level Test series at 1-1

AFPPublished February 16, 2021Updated February 16, 2021 12:52pm
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (centre) gestures while talking to his teammates during the second Test against England in Chennai. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (centre) gestures while talking to his teammates during the second Test against England in Chennai. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
England's Ben Stokes in action during the second Test against India on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy
England's Ben Stokes in action during the second Test against India on Tuesday. — Photo courtesy

India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test inside four days to level the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as England were all out for 164 while chasing 482 in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in the match and hit 106 with the bat as India bounced back from their opening loss in the four-match series.

The third Test — a day-night match — begins on February 24 in Ahmedabad.

Resuming on 53-3, England reached 116 for seven when Kuldeep Yadav sent back Ben Foakes for two and umpires called lunch on day four.

Skipper Joe Root was batting on 33 in England's chase of 482.

Ashwin got Dan Lawrence stumped for 26 on his first delivery of the day with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant acting swiftly behind the stumps.

Root and Ben Stokes put on 24 runs for the fifth wicket but Ashwin had Stokes caught at slip for eight to take his match tally to eight wickets.

Fellow spinner Patel took the wicket of Ollie Pope for 12.

Root survived a reprieve on 32 when he miscued a reverse sweep and Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy chance at backward point off spinner Yadav.

The Chennai-born Ashwin hit 106 on day three in India's second innings score of 286 as they handed England a record chase on a turning track.

Ashwin's five wickets helped bowl out England, who won the first match of the four-Test series, for 134 in response to India's 329.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 16, 2021 11:57am
If ICC (Indian Cricket Council) was neutral. They would have taken action against this pitch. This should not qualify as an international standard test pitch.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Feb 16, 2021 11:57am
I smell something burning
Reply Recommend 0
Gajab type fun
Feb 16, 2021 12:05pm
Only on tailor made pitches , Michael Vaughan described this pitch as beach or ploughed field. Not fit for test cricket
Reply Recommend 0
BeingIndianFirst
Feb 16, 2021 12:08pm
And India wins by 319 runs.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari - India
Feb 16, 2021 12:18pm
India won
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek
Feb 16, 2021 12:21pm
India WON - WOW
Reply Recommend 0
Outspoken
Feb 16, 2021 12:23pm
Is there any chance for India to be the finalist in the world test championship.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaheer
Feb 16, 2021 12:25pm
@Vivek, it’s a pitch you guys prepared. That’s what burning
Reply Recommend 0
Blenders Pride
Feb 16, 2021 12:28pm
Congratulations INDIA....well played.
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat jha
Feb 16, 2021 12:31pm
Here we win
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 16, 2021 12:33pm
India wins handsomely. Thanks in advance all pak fans who love cricket.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 16, 2021 12:36pm
India won the Match with a day to Spare.... ( Spin Win India....)
Reply Recommend 0
Huntfortruth
Feb 16, 2021 12:40pm
Waiting for Dr. Ahmed , to add comment about the Over Hype team. Interestingly , it is the Over Hype Team, which keeps on winning. Now the series, 1-1 , soon, India will take lead in the series.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Marwaliya Amir Ah-MAD
Feb 16, 2021 12:43pm
Well done Moin Ali...hang on tough..
Reply Recommend 0
johnypapa
Feb 16, 2021 12:44pm
Fixed, number of drop catches shows it
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 16, 2021 12:48pm
India is currently the Best Team in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Deepak R P
Feb 16, 2021 12:51pm
Well done India ,Congrats now aim to become test Champions
Reply Recommend 0
Rahmed
Feb 16, 2021 12:56pm
A well-deserved win against England.Congratulations to India!!!!!!!!!!!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Politics of expediency
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Politics of expediency

The political fracas leading up to the Senate election has familiar echoes of the past.

Editorial

Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Planting trees

The loss of forest cover exacerbates the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion.
15 Feb 2021

Punjab’s LG crisis

YET another twist has been given to the prevailing debate on the local government elections in Punjab, spawning...
15 Feb 2021

Yemen’s starving children

THE six-year conflict in Yemen has led to a serious humanitarian crisis for its people, but the most unfortunate...