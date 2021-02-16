Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series 1-1

India beat England by 317 runs in the second Test inside four days to level the series at 1-1 on Tuesday.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut as England were all out for 164 while chasing 482 in Chennai.

Ravichandran Ashwin took eight wickets in the match and hit 106 with the bat as India bounced back from their opening loss in the four-match series.

The third Test — a day-night match — begins on February 24 in Ahmedabad.

Resuming on 53-3, England reached 116 for seven when Kuldeep Yadav sent back Ben Foakes for two and umpires called lunch on day four.

Skipper Joe Root was batting on 33 in England's chase of 482.

Ashwin got Dan Lawrence stumped for 26 on his first delivery of the day with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant acting swiftly behind the stumps.

Root and Ben Stokes put on 24 runs for the fifth wicket but Ashwin had Stokes caught at slip for eight to take his match tally to eight wickets.

Fellow spinner Patel took the wicket of Ollie Pope for 12.

Root survived a reprieve on 32 when he miscued a reverse sweep and Mohammed Siraj dropped an easy chance at backward point off spinner Yadav.

The Chennai-born Ashwin hit 106 on day three in India's second innings score of 286 as they handed England a record chase on a turning track.

Ashwin's five wickets helped bowl out England, who won the first match of the four-Test series, for 134 in response to India's 329.