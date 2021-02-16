Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 16, 2021

FM Qureshi leaves for 2-day visit to Egypt

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 16, 2021Updated February 16, 2021 11:00am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (centre) leaves for Egypt on a two-day trip. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (centre) leaves for Egypt on a two-day trip. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for a two-day trip to Egypt on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Qureshi is visiting Cairo on the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Radio Pak said. During his visit, FM Qureshi will hold "detailed consultations" with Shoukry. Both officials will also discuss bilateral relations and ways to "further strengthen and diversify" them.

Qureshi and Shoukry will hold a joint press conference as well.

The foreign minister will also hold meetings with the Pakistani community in Egypt as well as with Egyptian businessmen. In his meeting with the latter, Qureshi will talk about investment opportunities in Pakistan and the incentives offered by the government for foreign investors.

The foreign minister will also speak to local and international media.

Before leaving for Cairo, Foreign Minister Qureshi said in a video message that Egypt is an "important country of the Muslim ummah which is also known as Africa's gateway".

"Promotion of trade with African countries is amongst our government's important priorities," he said. The incumbent government has, on many occasions, expressed its desire to enrich financial relations with countries in Africa by exploring its markets and increasing economic diplomacy.

The visit to Cairo is also meant to "promote" relations with "this important country", he said, adding that there are many opportunities to promote economic cooperation with Egypt.

A visit to the prestigious Jamia Al Azhar is also amongst his plans, said Qureshi. The minister said that the government hopes to benefit in the education sector by learning from the institute's experiences.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bluetooth
Feb 16, 2021 10:58am
Wow now Egypt will give loans?
Reply Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Feb 16, 2021 11:00am
A visit to the pyramids and a selfie with Cleopetra is part of the trip.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Politics of expediency
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Politics of expediency

The political fracas leading up to the Senate election has familiar echoes of the past.

Editorial

Updated 16 Feb 2021

Bureaucrats under fire

There are deep-seated reasons for the bureaucracy’s shoddy performance.
16 Feb 2021

A city adrift

IT is difficult to disagree with Planning Minister Asad Umar’s criticism of the Sindh government’s neglect of...
16 Feb 2021

Sketchy T20 victory

PAKISTAN’S sketchy 2-1 victory in the T20 series against South Africa has not given the home side too much to...
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Planting trees

The loss of forest cover exacerbates the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion.
15 Feb 2021

Punjab’s LG crisis

YET another twist has been given to the prevailing debate on the local government elections in Punjab, spawning...
15 Feb 2021

Yemen’s starving children

THE six-year conflict in Yemen has led to a serious humanitarian crisis for its people, but the most unfortunate...