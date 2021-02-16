COAS witnesses Jidarul Hadeed in Thar desert

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited training area in Thar Desert near Chhor where he witnessed the integrated maneuvers of infantry and mechanized forces in a defensive role.

The army chief witnessed the training exercise, Jidarul Hadeed, wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in desert is being tested in near battlefield environment, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The troops have been undergoing this exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks. It will culminate on Feb 28.

Gen Bajwa was earlier given a detailed briefing by exercise commander in the field area on the aim and objectives of the ongoing exercise and drills/procedures being practised to ensure complete dominance in the battlefield.

Training exercise to conclude on 28th

While lauding the standard of training of the participating troops, the army chief expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness and combat readiness of the formation.

Vigorous training and highest standard of preparedness in peacetime were the only guarantors of peace, the COAS said.

Earlier, on arrival at the exercise area, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2021