3.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

Fazal KhaliqPublished February 15, 2021Updated February 15, 2021 07:01pm
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Swat and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. — Reuters/File
Days after a strong earthquake struck several parts of Pakistan, tremors of magnitude 3.9 jolted Swat and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Data available on the Centre's website showed that the earthquake originated around 3:30pm and its epicentre was about 138 kilometres deep in the Hindu Kush region. The tremors were felt in Mingora, Bajawar, Dir, Buner, Shangla, Chitral and other adjacent districts.

Though it sent a wave of fear among people who came out of their houses and business centres, no loss to property or casualty has been reported so far from any area.

This is the second time in three days that tremors have been felt in the area. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake had struck parts of the country on Friday evening.

The Met Office said that jolts were felt in the capital Islamabad, parts of Punjab, KP and Balochistan provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It said the 6.4 magnitude quake originated at 10.02pm and its epicentre was Tajikistan. The earthquake struck at a depth of 80km, it added.

A Reuters report said strong tremors were also felt in New Delhi and Srinagar on Friday. It said the US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9 which centred at 35km west of (Murghob in) Tajikistan.

It said cracks were reported in some houses in occupied Kashmir and a witness also reported a wall collapse near Amritsar, but there were no reports of casualties.

