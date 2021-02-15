Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2021

Rizwan replaces Shan Masood as Multan Sultans captain

Dawn.comPublished February 15, 2021Updated February 15, 2021 03:41pm
Mohammad Rizwan is also the national team's first-choice wicketkeeper and vice-captain in the Test format. — Photo courtesy PCB/File
Mohammad Rizwan is also the national team's first-choice wicketkeeper and vice-captain in the Test format. — Photo courtesy PCB/File

Days before season six of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) begins, Multan Sultans announced on Monday that Mohammad Rizwan will be leading the side in place of Shan Masood.

Rizwan, who is also the national team's first-choice wicketkeeper and vice-captain, has arguably been the highlight of Pakistan’s cricket this past year, scoring runs all over the world including in bowler-friendly conditions of Australia and New Zealand.

He was also the top-scorer in two of the three Twenty20 international matches in the recently concluded series against South Africa and was also named Player of the Series in both Tests and T20Is for his ravishing performances with the bat and gloves.

He was part of the Karachi Kings' squad in last year's PSL but was kept on the bench for the entirety of the tournament's fifth edition and could prove to be a costly slip for the defending champions as his heavy striking game has improved considerably over the past year.

Commenting on Rizwan's captaincy, Multan Sultans owner Alamgir Khan Tareen said the wicketkeeper-batsman has "shown exemplary leadership qualities with the Pakistan team as well as with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in domestic tournaments".

"He is presently one of the very best in the world in his position and we are excited to have him lead our team," Tareen said in a statement shared by the franchise on Twitter.

The owner also expressed his gratitude to former captain Masood for "leading the franchise exceptionally well last season and for instilling a winning mentality within the team".

Meanwhile, Rizwan said he had "understood the innovative approach the franchise applied last season" and was looking to leading the team and playing his part.

Multan Sultans would aspire to be even better this season, he added.

"I am grateful to the owner and the head coach for this opportunity, and shall, God willing, repay the franchise for the trust that they've shown in me with positive results on the field," the statement quoted Rizwan as saying.

PSL2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Scandalising the court
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Scandalising the court

The judiciary is accountable to no one other than themselves and a free press remains the only bulwark against its excesses.
Joining forces
15 Feb 2021

Joining forces

Public-private cooperation on the vaccine can address many issues.
Signs of the Times
15 Feb 2021

Signs of the Times

What is it about this mask that appeals to such diverse groups?

Editorial

Updated 15 Feb 2021

Planting trees

The loss of forest cover exacerbates the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion.
15 Feb 2021

Punjab’s LG crisis

YET another twist has been given to the prevailing debate on the local government elections in Punjab, spawning...
15 Feb 2021

Yemen’s starving children

THE six-year conflict in Yemen has led to a serious humanitarian crisis for its people, but the most unfortunate...
14 Feb 2021

Senate nominations

ALL major parties including the PTI, PML-N and PPP have announced their candidates for the Senate elections ...
14 Feb 2021

Close Guantanamo

FOR nearly two decades, the American gulag at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been synonymous with egregious abuse of ...
14 Feb 2021

Women’s cricket challenge

PAKISTAN’S women cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the closely...