Today's Paper | February 15, 2021

'Don't do this with Pakistan again,' Maryam tells 'selectors' at Wazirabad rally

Dawn.comPublished February 15, 2021Updated February 15, 2021 09:03pm
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a rally in Wazirabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a rally in Wazirabad on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday said people from all walks of life were struggling to survive due to the inflation caused by the government's policies, asking alleged "selectors" not to subject the country to its current ordeal by helping to bring the PTI into power again.

Addressing a rally in Wazirabad as part of the election campaign for PP-51, Maryam asked the crowd whether any of them had gotten a job from the 10 million jobs promised by the PTI government or a house from the 5m houses pledged by the government.

She said the government had accused her of playing the "Punjabi card" after she raised her voice for the province, but said she would continue to speak for Punjab as well as other provinces being "the daughter of Pakistan".

"But when it comes to snatching Punjab's bread and aata and rise in the price of Punjab's sugar, Maryam will stand with Punjabis with her heart and soul," she said.

Maryam, speaking in Urdu interspersed with Punjabi, said farmers, labourers, daily wage workers, traders and businessmen were all frustrated today and could not afford basic utilities and food items.

She called upon the "selectors" not to "make the mistake" of helping to bring the PTI into power again, saying: "I feel bad when people bad-mouth the selectors because after all, the institution is ours."

"The country has been worn out but my dear selectors, don't do this with Pakistan again," she said, referring to the PTI coming into power. "Do your own work that the Constitution has assigned to you, don't interfere with people's work."

Although things are broken, Maryam said, "Nawaz Sharif will come and everything will be fixed."

The PML-N leader alleged that electricity in the country was expensive because "those financing Imran Khan's expenses deliberately imported expensive LNG".

"The [government] took loans of Rs15,000 billion but did not lay a single brick," she said, alleging that the metro bus project started by the PTI government had also failed.

Maryam said the "actual reason" why Prime Minister Imran Khan had been pursuing an open ballot for next month's Senate elections was that his own MNAs and MPAs "are escaping from his grasp".

"I want to say to PTI's old-time workers, I have full sympathy for you but you can't get Senate tickets because you don't have billions of rupees to spend on Imran Khan," she added. "It is Imran Khan's compulsion, he has to give Senate tickets to those whose money he takes and eats."

'PTI gave tickets to billionaires'

Earlier, while speaking to reporters at Jati Umra before her departure for Wazirabad, Maryam claimed that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had nominated individuals for the upcoming Senate elections who were "billionaires with no connection or service to the party", saying they had been given tickets to use their wealth for "buying votes" in the polls.

"You have given tickets to millionaires and billionaires who have no connection or service to the party, what does it mean then?" asked Maryam, adding the PTI wanted such individuals to buy votes through their resources and enter the Senate. "It is very important to block the path of such people."

She said members of the incumbent government "from every province have stood up" to protest the PTI's distribution of tickets for the Senate elections. She questioned whether Prime Minister Imran Khan could "not find one person in his 22 years of struggle" who had been beside him during that period and could have been nominated for the Senate.

Maryam Nawaz speaks to reporters in Lahore before setting out for Wazirabad. — DawnNewsTV
Maryam Nawaz speaks to reporters in Lahore before setting out for Wazirabad. — DawnNewsTV

The PML-N leader added that she hoped "good people and political people with a history of political struggle" would come to the upper house. She said she was "proud" of the PML-N and party supremo Nawaz Sharif for nominating ordinary workers of the party who "are not millionaires or multi-billionaires. They are normal workers belonging to the middle class with a history of political struggle."

"The PML-N has fulfilled the right of the nation for real representation and Mian [Nawaz Sharif] sahib has not given a ticket to any billionaire or expert in buying and selling [of votes]. This is the real change."

In a statement issued earlier, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb had also alleged that members of the PTI were in disagreement with the prime minister for "selling tickets". She said this "revolt" of PTI members had laid bare the premier's campaign for open balloting.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made similar comments while speaking in Karachi. He said when the PTI gave tickets to "parachuters" instead of "senior visionary workers, well-wishers and supporters" then differences would emerge.

He said there was a similar situation across the four provinces with senior members and lawmakers of the PTI expressing their grievances over the Senate nominations.

The PTI leadership in Islamabad had awarded a ticket to Abdul Qadir, a business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry, for contesting the Senate elections on a general seat from Balochistan. It soon had to withdraw the party ticket from him after strong opposition from the PTI provincial leadership and zonal heads.

The party high command decided to take back the ticket from Qadir and nominated Zahoor Agha for the election, Adviser to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill had confirmed on Saturday. The PTI's provincial spokesman for Balochistan, Asif Tareen, said the previous decision of the party had been taken in Islamabad without even consulting the Balochistan leadership of the party.

Regional PTI leaders had said the ticket had been awarded to a person who had nothing to do with the party. They had demanded an immediate withdrawal of the party ticket and an investigation to ascertain who had introduced Abdul Qadir to Prime Minister Imran and supported his name for a party ticket.

'New charter'

Maryam said she hoped the opposition's 10-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would remain intact even after "this government goes" and that it could devise a new charter to run the country. She also rubbished the notion that the PML-N and PDM needed or were engaged in backdoor talks, saying "only those who are in difficulty need backdoor talks."

She also told media that she had a health condition which required a surgery which could not be performed in Pakistan but despite that, she had no intention to request the government to remove her name from the Exit Control List. "I don't have to go anywhere from this country, my life and death are in this country," she said

While addressing the three institutions of administration, bureaucracy and police, Maryam reminded them that they were servants of the people and the country and the people would be "looking at and remember their faces" if they tried to help the PTI in the upcoming by-elections.

"You will have to seriously answer for this, so I hope you will not betray your job, oath and country."

She also lamented the treatment meted out to protesting federal employees in Islamabad and criticised the show-cause notices and warning letters sent to bureaucrats in Punjab over their performance.

Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Feb 15, 2021 04:27pm
Madam what are your services to the party (PMLN) so that you are vice president of the party??
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Feb 15, 2021 04:30pm
She is not likeable, but she does say some hard truths. Imran Khan is very likable, but speaks hard lies. Poor Pakistanis, what can we do!
Reply Recommend 0
Public View
Feb 15, 2021 04:31pm
Politic in our country is play of millionaires. She knows it well. Her first impulse is to criticize the PM. Otherwise, her party did not issue tickets to common people from middle class.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim s
Feb 15, 2021 04:32pm
If these accusations are true than PM IK is no different than other corrupt leaders
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Feb 15, 2021 04:34pm
thats right - PMLN is led by billionaire and convicted absconder
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Feb 15, 2021 04:36pm
But... not everyone needs to be the son or the daughter of a former prime minister / president to be able to demonstrate connection or services to the party. Sometimes things also happen in the background.... just like PML-N’s hidden money trail!
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Feb 15, 2021 04:40pm
Isn’t PML-N’s approach to Sajid Mir on the same lines? No connection or services to PML-N? What a hypocrite!
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Feb 15, 2021 04:40pm
Calbri Queen!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 15, 2021 04:41pm
When is maryum going to throw the PDM resignations on govts face as she promised?
Reply Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Feb 15, 2021 04:41pm
What's a difference between you and him?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 15, 2021 04:42pm
She needs to visit a psychiatric facility. Immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 15, 2021 04:42pm
If shriefs pull out from PMLN then corruption will reduce. Convicted Felon Nawaz Shrief and his family members are not easy for Pakistani public to forget. Maryam Safdar, you too are convicted felon. Strange that you are not in jail serving time?
Reply Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Feb 15, 2021 04:44pm
Ironic coming from a family of unemployed billionaires. Truth telling is not her forte
Reply Recommend 0
kashif
Feb 15, 2021 04:44pm
Tickets should have been given to non billionaires and those who worked for their party and people like Ms. Maryam Nawaz did for PML(Nawaz).
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 15, 2021 04:46pm
Maryam is best described as a pide piper leading her remaining blinded and greedy followers straight into a ditch.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Jee
Feb 15, 2021 04:53pm
PMLN was doing the same in the past. All Parties whether PTI, PMLN or PPP all are same.
Reply Recommend 0
Zillay Husnain
Feb 15, 2021 05:01pm
Party ordinary workers or your ordinary servants got tickets
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Feb 15, 2021 05:04pm
Most billionaire politicians happen to be in Noon League and the biggest example is the Sharif family!!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 15, 2021 06:09pm
By her logic being a billionaire she should not have been made VP of PMLN directly?
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Feb 15, 2021 06:10pm
A US dollar billionaire and a father nominated leader is lecturing to avoid PKR billionaires and honor hard working ideologues. What a joke!
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Feb 15, 2021 06:16pm
She is a liar and a disgrace PMLN service to the people was to loot billions to buy expensive Avenfeld apartments in London.What is Maryam Safdar service to the party except she’s the daughter of NS
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Feb 15, 2021 06:16pm
Should we believe you ? Remember the font issue ? If you can lie to court, what would u do to ordinary folks ? Does not take genius to find it out. If you little respect, do hang your self. Shame on you.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Feb 15, 2021 06:19pm
And she is crying that even after accumulating billions through corruption, she could not get a senate ticket.
Reply Recommend 0
Swati
Feb 15, 2021 06:19pm
By that standard, your brothers should have a ticket from PTI then. Did they get one each?
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Feb 15, 2021 06:20pm
So your Abu gave you ticket to party along with millions, Zardari gave party ticket to Bilawal, Benazir Bhutto gave millions to Zardari and Bilawal, and allowed them two to slide into the roll of party leaders, just like that, what’s your point Mariyam? What experience do you have to lead a political party as a VP, other than running your m.... ?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Feb 15, 2021 06:32pm
I think if everyone takes care of their own, our whole country will be taken care of. No need to worry about PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Corruption Kings
Feb 15, 2021 06:45pm
Last time I checked Forbes magazine featured NS i.e her father on the billionaire rich list, how did he manage that while he was PM for Pakistan. Maryam's speech, comments are for the uneducated or brainwashed.
Reply Recommend 0
Corruption Kings
Feb 15, 2021 06:55pm
@NoVoice, My friend perhaps you may want to look at the list of billionaires on the PML party list, as for her truths does calibri mean anything to you.
Reply Recommend 0
Corruption Kings
Feb 15, 2021 06:58pm
These are the same people who became billionaires while in power, bled the country dry with their cronies who are now also billionaires and gave such low living standards some folk actually think things were better during NS tenure. Things are never better or good when you are a 3rd world country.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 15, 2021 07:33pm
No NRO.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 15, 2021 07:35pm
Give funds trail to Avenfield house then we will believe you. Why hide.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Feb 15, 2021 07:40pm
Giving tickets only to rich is thought provoking
Reply Recommend 0
Jnb
Feb 15, 2021 07:41pm
She is very right
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 15, 2021 07:46pm
Look, who is talking?
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 15, 2021 07:55pm
She should be worried about her own corrupt horse trading party than talk about PTI
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 15, 2021 08:16pm
Maryam will show selected and selectors their place. Long live Maryam.
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Feb 15, 2021 08:18pm
Defeat of these parties in sight. Dollar at 158rs with more chances to drop. More power to the kaptaan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad Arif
Feb 15, 2021 08:20pm
I would ask just one question. Apart from being the prviliged daughter of Nawaz Sharif what is her credibility? In developed world when a person is made a 'leader' he usually progresses upwards whether its politics or corporate world. I don't live in Pakistan but I know Imran Khan is the most trustworthy leader Pakistan has in the country, he's not a thug, his family doesn't live abroad while he 'serves' the people of Pakistan, he doesn't have huge bank balance or a massive property abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 15, 2021 08:23pm
Nawaz sharif will come? That’s what everyone wants. But when?
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Feb 15, 2021 08:33pm
I think she speaks for herself , I think Pakistan deserves better.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Feb 15, 2021 08:35pm
Well spoken.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Feb 15, 2021 08:38pm
Millions of jobs and houses created by PTI stay vacant!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Feb 15, 2021 08:43pm
@NoVoice, I think you should reorganize what you said , and speak the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
MSH
Feb 15, 2021 08:46pm
@Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar,Both POLand Nawaz League consider Pakistan as their Kingdom.Shame to the people who elect these corrupt time and again.
Reply Recommend 0
MSH
Feb 15, 2021 08:48pm
@NoVoice, disagree with you.Imran is not corrupt like Nawaz Sharif and Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Feb 15, 2021 08:49pm
She is doing everything to obtain an NRO.
Reply Recommend 0
Be Pakistani
Feb 15, 2021 08:54pm
Embrace change Maryam don't take tension
Reply Recommend 0
Be Pakistani
Feb 15, 2021 08:57pm
Embrace change don't worry about Pakistan. You people just playing with the future of innocent Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Feb 15, 2021 09:00pm
True Lioness.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 15, 2021 09:04pm
@Syed, when and how was she acquitted? Does anyone know?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 15, 2021 09:17pm
She acts like she owns Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

