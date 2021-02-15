Ashwin hits century as India set England 482-run target to win second Test
AFPPublished February 15, 2021Updated February 15, 2021 04:24pm
Ravichandran Ashwin hit 106 as India set England a daunting target of 482 after being bowled out for 286 on day three of the second Test on Monday.
Ashwin, who survived reprieves on 28, 56 and 70 runs, scored his fifth Test century and first against England with an edge to the third-man boundary in his hometown of Chennai.
Spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach claimed four wickets each.
Earlier, Ashwin took five wickets to help bowl out England for 134 in response to India's first innings 329.
The tourists, who lead the series 1-0, have since battled to avoid defeat and will have to mount a record run chase if they are to secure victory.
Comments (9)
Rock Solid
Feb 15, 2021 01:12pm
Lead of 400 almost, England set to lose badly
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 15, 2021 01:26pm
Hope PCB learns something from this.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 15, 2021 01:51pm
Well played Moeen Ali. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
riz1
Feb 15, 2021 01:55pm
@Rock Solid, "Lead of 400 almost, England set to lose badly" India are obviously lions in their own backyard, not to mention the repeated overseas series victories in Australia. They are 416 lead right now, it would be poetic off they keep 420 for England to win, just like England did against India in the first test.
Reply Recommend 0
Blenders Pride
Feb 15, 2021 01:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, It's entire England team, but not just Ali means England team.
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Feb 15, 2021 02:07pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Amazing mentality! Shows why Pak is where it is today!
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Feb 15, 2021 02:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, If India were a media hyped team then the moeen ali s performance is worth less.
Reply Recommend 0
Viks
Feb 15, 2021 02:18pm
What is the point of having Test cricket like this when the result is effectively decided at the toss? Farce.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Feb 15, 2021 04:47pm
whoever wins toss wins match..................... this needs to change, happens to offen
Reply Recommend 0