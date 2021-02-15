Ashwin hits century as India set England 482-run target to win second Test

Ravichandran Ashwin hit 106 as India set England a daunting target of 482 after being bowled out for 286 on day three of the second Test on Monday.

Ashwin, who survived reprieves on 28, 56 and 70 runs, scored his fifth Test century and first against England with an edge to the third-man boundary in his hometown of Chennai.

Spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach claimed four wickets each.

Earlier, Ashwin took five wickets to help bowl out England for 134 in response to India's first innings 329.

The tourists, who lead the series 1-0, have since battled to avoid defeat and will have to mount a record run chase if they are to secure victory.