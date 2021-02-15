Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2021

Ashwin hits century as India set England 482-run target to win second Test

AFPPublished February 15, 2021Updated February 15, 2021 04:24pm
Indian Captain Virat Kohli scores a half century on day three of the second Test of India against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. India, February 15. — Photo courtesy BCCI Twitter
Indian Captain Virat Kohli scores a half century on day three of the second Test of India against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. India, February 15. — Photo courtesy BCCI Twitter
Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane on day three of the second Test of India against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. India, February 15. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter
Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane on day three of the second Test of India against England at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. India, February 15. — Photo courtesy ICC Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin hit 106 as India set England a daunting target of 482 after being bowled out for 286 on day three of the second Test on Monday.

Ashwin, who survived reprieves on 28, 56 and 70 runs, scored his fifth Test century and first against England with an edge to the third-man boundary in his hometown of Chennai.

Spinners Moeen Ali and Jack Leach claimed four wickets each.

Earlier, Ashwin took five wickets to help bowl out England for 134 in response to India's first innings 329.

The tourists, who lead the series 1-0, have since battled to avoid defeat and will have to mount a record run chase if they are to secure victory.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Rock Solid
Feb 15, 2021 01:12pm
Lead of 400 almost, England set to lose badly
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 15, 2021 01:26pm
Hope PCB learns something from this.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 15, 2021 01:51pm
Well played Moeen Ali. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
riz1
Feb 15, 2021 01:55pm
@Rock Solid, "Lead of 400 almost, England set to lose badly" India are obviously lions in their own backyard, not to mention the repeated overseas series victories in Australia. They are 416 lead right now, it would be poetic off they keep 420 for England to win, just like England did against India in the first test.
Reply Recommend 0
Blenders Pride
Feb 15, 2021 01:55pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, It's entire England team, but not just Ali means England team.
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Feb 15, 2021 02:07pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Amazing mentality! Shows why Pak is where it is today!
Reply Recommend 0
Umesh
Feb 15, 2021 02:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, If India were a media hyped team then the moeen ali s performance is worth less.
Reply Recommend 0
Viks
Feb 15, 2021 02:18pm
What is the point of having Test cricket like this when the result is effectively decided at the toss? Farce.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Feb 15, 2021 04:47pm
whoever wins toss wins match..................... this needs to change, happens to offen
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Scandalising the court
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Scandalising the court

The judiciary is accountable to no one other than themselves and a free press remains the only bulwark against its excesses.
Joining forces
15 Feb 2021

Joining forces

Public-private cooperation on the vaccine can address many issues.
Signs of the Times
15 Feb 2021

Signs of the Times

What is it about this mask that appeals to such diverse groups?

Editorial

Updated 15 Feb 2021

Planting trees

The loss of forest cover exacerbates the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion.
15 Feb 2021

Punjab’s LG crisis

YET another twist has been given to the prevailing debate on the local government elections in Punjab, spawning...
15 Feb 2021

Yemen’s starving children

THE six-year conflict in Yemen has led to a serious humanitarian crisis for its people, but the most unfortunate...
14 Feb 2021

Senate nominations

ALL major parties including the PTI, PML-N and PPP have announced their candidates for the Senate elections ...
14 Feb 2021

Close Guantanamo

FOR nearly two decades, the American gulag at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been synonymous with egregious abuse of ...
14 Feb 2021

Women’s cricket challenge

PAKISTAN’S women cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the closely...