Pakistan slams killing of 13 Turks in Iraq

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned in strongest terms the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq.

According to media reports, the militants had kidnapped 13 Turks, including military and police personnel, and executed them in a cave in northern Iraq,

“The government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the government and the brotherly people of Turkey, as well as to the families of innocent victims,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkey in their fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2021