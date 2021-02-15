Dawn Logo

Pakistan slams killing of 13 Turks in Iraq

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 15, 2021Updated February 15, 2021 07:45am
Pakistan on Sunday condemned in strongest terms the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned in strongest terms the heinous act of terrorism in which 13 Turkish nationals were martyred in Gara, Iraq.

According to media reports, the militants had kidnapped 13 Turks, including military and police personnel, and executed them in a cave in northern Iraq,

“The government and the people of Pakistan extend their heartfelt condolences to the government and the brotherly people of Turkey, as well as to the families of innocent victims,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan stood in strong solidarity with the people of Turkey in their fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2021

Comments (23)
Fat Track
Feb 15, 2021 07:50am
Iraqis were also Muslims
Reply Recommend 0
Tough-guy
Feb 15, 2021 07:57am
What Turkish army doing in Iraq, always there will be dangers when you interfere in foreign countries
Reply Recommend 0
Tatya
Feb 15, 2021 07:58am
Pakistan condemning terrorism
Reply Recommend 0
Qbmx
Feb 15, 2021 08:00am
Collateral damage sir. no worries, there are more where they came from
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 15, 2021 08:03am
Turks deserved.
Reply Recommend 0
shome
Feb 15, 2021 08:07am
Question is why Turk forces were inside Iraq? For some nefarious design?
Reply Recommend 0
Sangun
Feb 15, 2021 08:07am
Bogus condemnation... Whole world knows where the terror factory is.
Reply Recommend 0
Chaman
Feb 15, 2021 08:13am
Turks have regularly killed Kurds, which you never condemned
Reply Recommend 0
Isaak
Feb 15, 2021 08:18am
Terrible... Time for Turkish ,Azerbaijan and Pakistan special forces to seek out these criminals and eliminate them ...
Reply Recommend 0
Anand
Feb 15, 2021 08:20am
What Turkish military was doing in Iraq? Turks should stop poking nose everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
FASTag
Feb 15, 2021 08:27am
Message to Erdogan: Don't mess with other countries internal affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Feb 15, 2021 08:28am
Who killed them? Please don't blame Israel, India or US.
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Feb 15, 2021 08:35am
Turkey is getting itself into a serious mess, day by day trying to become more bold. Poor leadership, no strategic long term foresight, reeling economic problems. What was their military doing in Iraq?
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Feb 15, 2021 08:46am
Whatvwere the turkis doing in Iraq
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Feb 15, 2021 08:47am
Indications of response Erdogan may face for interfering in other countries
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Ganeria
Feb 15, 2021 08:48am
If Turkey wants to muddy the waters in every country, this will be the result
Reply Recommend 0
wiserneighbour
Feb 15, 2021 08:51am
When Turkey massacres Kurds,Pakistan doesnt condemn!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Feb 15, 2021 08:53am
Kurds will be liberated and Turkey will have to cede a large amount of territory as will Iraq and Syria . A strong Kurdistan is in the interest of global peace.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 15, 2021 08:55am
Selective condemnation looks insincere
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 15, 2021 09:03am
What is Turkey doing in Iraq?
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 15, 2021 09:08am
Turkey deeply involve in Middle-Eastern & Central-Asian Secterian conflicts.
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 15, 2021 09:11am
Look who is saying about terrorism???
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok Kumar
Feb 15, 2021 09:19am
Mr. Imran Khan is always on the wrong side. Did he ask - What business does Turkey have in Iraq? He is simply siding with his friend. Poor judgement, indeed!
Reply Recommend 0

