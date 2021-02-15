Marines, special forces display skills at naval exercise

PAKISTAN Navy’s special services group presents a counter-terrorism demonstration.—PPI

KARACHI: It was time to enjoy some music played by international bands as part of the harbour phase of Pakistan Navy’s multinational Aman Exercise-2021. Alongside the music event, a rifle drill and a maritime counter-terrorism demonstration were held at PNS Qasim, Manora, on Sunday.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza was chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational maritime exercise in a befitting manner.

The impressive band display by the participating navies of Aman ’21 was like connecting all these countries through culture. The military bands from Sri Lanka, three services of Pakistan, Sindh Rangers and Coast Guard played traditional and military tunes. They were all appreciated by the audience.

Next, the participants were enthralled by the special rifle drill of Pak Marines, displaying excellent skills and expert manoeuvres.

The counter-terrorism demonstration was another forceful display of strength and specialised skills by special operations forces (SOFs) for countering acts of maritime terrorism, while refining special operating procedures, exchanging professional expertise and enhancing interoperability with the participating SOF teams.

Music livens things up at event; Navy chief meets visiting commanders

General Raza lauded the professionalism of the participants and underlined that Exercise Aman ’21 would promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and resolve against terrorism and crime within maritime domain.

A large number of observers, foreign diplomats, personnel of participating navies and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan witnessed the international bands’ display and counter-terrorism demonstration.

Meetings with naval chief

Meanwhile, Commander of Royal Jordanian Naval Force Col Hisham Khaleel Mubarak Aljarrah, Commander of Djibouti Coast Guard Col Waiss Omar Bogoreh, Deputy Chief of Russian Navy HQ Rear Admiral Oleg Apishev, Flag Officer Commanding of Sri Lankan Fleet Rear Admiral YMGB Jayathilake and Deputy Commander of US NAVCENT Rear Admiral Curt Renshaw, Deputy Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Ahmed Bin Mohammad and Commander of Brazilian Surface Fleet Rear Admiral Rogerio Da Rocha called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Matters of defence collaboration and maritime security dynamics were discussed during the interactions. The Naval Chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in Aman ’21 to enhance collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security.

The Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular bilateral/multilateral engagements with other countries. The dignitaries lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conducting Aman ’21.

The Naval Chief also visited ships of foreign navies participating in the multinational exercise, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations. Upon his arrival on board visiting ships, he was warmly welcomed by senior/commanding officers and was presented guard of honour by smartly dressed out contingents.

The Naval Chief visited Indonesian Navy ship Kri Bung Tumo, Russian Navy ship Admiral Grigorovich and Sri Lankan Navy ship Gajabathu among the platforms participating in Aman ’21. The Admiral interacted with senior/commanding officers and was given briefings on board the ships.

During the interactions, the Naval Chief highlighted that Pakistan as a responsible maritime state was persistently contributing to peace and stability in the region. “Aman Exercise demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to peace, reinforces regional maritime security and enhances interoperability between regional and extra- regional navies,” he said. “Camaraderie generated herein will grow in future and shall bring us closer to the mutual goal of peace and prosperity.”

He appreciated the foreign navies’ participation in Aman Exercise to fulfill common resolve of “Together for Peace”.

Senior/commanding officers of the ships acknowledged the persistent efforts of Pakistan Navy to bring global navies towards shared commitment of maritime peace, stability and lawful order at sea.

During the other activities of the day, three-days International Maritime Conference was organised on the theme of “Development of Blue Economy under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region” by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs under the auspices of Pakistan Navy. President Dr Arif Alvi was chief guest at the opening session of the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the government was cognizant of the importance of blue economy and had initiated major policy reforms to support the maritime industry and stakeholders.

He praised Pakistan Navy for actively promoting maritime thought and spearheading efforts for development of blue economy in the country.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for promoting maritime awareness and blue economy through a variety of initiatives and for enhancing regional maritime security through its contributions to international and regional collaborative security mechanisms.

Friendly sports matches between officers and sailors of participating countries and Pakistan Navy were also held during the day.

To provide an opportunity to observe the cultures of participating countries, an international food gala and cultural show was also organised showcasing food stalls and cultural items. Personnel from participating navies, observers, foreign diplomats and senior officials of Pakistan Armed Forces attended the event.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2021