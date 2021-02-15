Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 15, 2021

US-China conflict to impact smaller countries as proxies

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished February 15, 2021Updated February 15, 2021 09:30am
Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago John Mearsheimer has expressed fears that the Cold War between China and the US would have consequences for the smaller countries. — Photo courtesy University of Chicago website
Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago John Mearsheimer has expressed fears that the Cold War between China and the US would have consequences for the smaller countries. — Photo courtesy University of Chicago website

LAHORE: Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago John Mearsheimer has expressed fears that the Cold War between China and the US would have consequences for the smaller countries that can be turned into proxies for the two bigger powers of the world.

He was in conversation with journalist Ejaz Haider in an online session titled “Why a Cold War between China and the US is Inevitable” during the Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest on Sunday.

He said there could be proxy wars like Vietnam during the USSR-US Cold War.

Talking about the role of South Asia in the cold war, Mr Mearsheimer said, “I think there is a likelihood that Pakistan would side with China and the US would try to peel off Pakistan from China in the emerging Cold War. The Indians would ally with the US. The Americans would try to get Myanmar in its fold”.

‘When asked what would be the most likely point for the confrontation of the world powers, he pointed out the East China Sea which could be the most likely point of confrontation between China and the US in future. With the heating up of the Cold War, he expressed fears for the use of a nuclear arsenal too that would be devastating for the world.

About the confrontation in Central Asia, Prof Mearsheimer said the Russians, over time, would switch sides and they might go to ally with the US against China as the latter was a greater threat to Russia, compared to the US. He hoped that China and the US would cooperate in climate change and pandemic situations.

To the question of world politics and the centres of power, he said “I think we live in a multipolar world. Since 2016, as Trump was coming into White House, the world moved from unipolarity to multipolarity. In that multipolar world, China and the US are two great powers followed by Russia. The Russians also have a great power but it’s the US-China confrontation that have influence on many other smaller countries”.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Scandalising the court
Updated 15 Feb 2021

Scandalising the court

The judiciary is accountable to no one other than themselves and a free press remains the only bulwark against its excesses.
Joining forces
15 Feb 2021

Joining forces

Public-private cooperation on the vaccine can address many issues.
Signs of the Times
15 Feb 2021

Signs of the Times

What is it about this mask that appeals to such diverse groups?

Editorial

Updated 15 Feb 2021

Planting trees

The loss of forest cover exacerbates the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion.
15 Feb 2021

Punjab’s LG crisis

YET another twist has been given to the prevailing debate on the local government elections in Punjab, spawning...
15 Feb 2021

Yemen’s starving children

THE six-year conflict in Yemen has led to a serious humanitarian crisis for its people, but the most unfortunate...
14 Feb 2021

Senate nominations

ALL major parties including the PTI, PML-N and PPP have announced their candidates for the Senate elections ...
14 Feb 2021

Close Guantanamo

FOR nearly two decades, the American gulag at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been synonymous with egregious abuse of ...
14 Feb 2021

Women’s cricket challenge

PAKISTAN’S women cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the closely...