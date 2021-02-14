Navy's Aman drill a successful exhibit of Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability: CJCSC

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza on Sunday said that the Pakistan Navy's seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021, which started on Friday, "successfully exhibits efforts made by Pakistan in line with our vision for regional peace and stability".

Naval forces from 45 countries, including the United States, China, Russia and Turkey are participating in Aman-2021, being held from February 11-16.

Gen Raza was present during the holding of the Maritime Counterterrorism demonstration today which was part of the maritime drill, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the military's media wing — said.

In a series of tweets, the DG ISPR said Gen Raza "lauded the professionalism of participants & appreciated efforts of Pakistan Navy in conducting the multinational exercise in a befitting manner".

Aman-2021 would "promote regional cooperation [and] stability, greater interoperability, and a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain", according to the CJCSC.

Gen Raza highlighted that Pakistan was "demonstrating its commitment to forge peaceful coexistence [and] shared global cooperation" through the drill.

The CJCSC also witnessed international band display by navies from different countries.

Aman Exercise is one of Pakistan Navy’s mega-events that is held biennially to signify the commitment towards making the seas safer for positive human activities by inviting regional and extra-regional navies for joint exercises. This year, up to 45 countries are participating with their ships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

Since the exercise is always conducted in two phases, harbour and sea, the harbour phase included the International Maritime Conference (IMC-21) being organised by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy from February 13 to 15.

The conference will feature an exchange of ideas by distinguished international and Pakistani scholars on the theme of 'Development of Blue Economy Under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region'.