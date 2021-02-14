Minor sitting in groom's lap allegedly shot dead by bride's cousin in 'revenge killing'

A nine-year-old boy was shot dead in an armed attack on the car of a bridegroom, who also sustained injuries in the early hours of Sunday in Karachi, according to Jackson police.

Police identified the deceased as Sudais Shernawaz, a cousin of the injured bridegroom, Asfandyar, 24. The incident occurred near Masan Chowk, Keamari.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Jackson Police Station Malik Adil Khan said the suspect, Shahid Akhter, was a cousin of the bride and had fled from the crime scene after the incident.

The officer said the couple, after their marriage ceremony, was travelling in the car while the boy was in the lap of the bridegroom when the suspect opened fire. The bullet struck Sudais in the abdomen and pierced through his body, while also injuring Asfandyar.

The boy died on the spot and his body was shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital to fulfil legal formalities. SHO Khan said the body was later taken to their hometown, Thatta, for burial. He also added that the injured bridegroom was shifted to a private hospital in Clifton where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

With regards to the motive behind the attack, SHO Khan said that the bride’s father had verbally promised his nephew, Shahid, around 10-12 years ago that he would arrange his daughter’s marriage with him.

The marriage did not materialise, however, as the girl excelled in education while the suspect abandoned further studies. The officer added the suspect might have made an attempt on the bridegroom's life as ‘revenge’ for the bride not marrying him.

Police have registered a murder case against the suspect on the complaint of Umer Khan, the father of Asfandyar.