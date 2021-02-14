Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2021

Minor sitting in groom's lap allegedly shot dead by bride's cousin in 'revenge killing'

Imtiaz AliPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 08:09pm
A nine-year old boy was shot dead in an armed attack on the car of a bridegroom who was also injured in the early hours of Sunday in Karachi. — Reuters/File
A nine-year old boy was shot dead in an armed attack on the car of a bridegroom who was also injured in the early hours of Sunday in Karachi. — Reuters/File

A nine-year-old boy was shot dead in an armed attack on the car of a bridegroom, who also sustained injuries in the early hours of Sunday in Karachi, according to Jackson police.

Police identified the deceased as Sudais Shernawaz, a cousin of the injured bridegroom, Asfandyar, 24. The incident occurred near Masan Chowk, Keamari.

The station house officer (SHO) of the Jackson Police Station Malik Adil Khan said the suspect, Shahid Akhter, was a cousin of the bride and had fled from the crime scene after the incident.

The officer said the couple, after their marriage ceremony, was travelling in the car while the boy was in the lap of the bridegroom when the suspect opened fire. The bullet struck Sudais in the abdomen and pierced through his body, while also injuring Asfandyar.

The boy died on the spot and his body was shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital to fulfil legal formalities. SHO Khan said the body was later taken to their hometown, Thatta, for burial. He also added that the injured bridegroom was shifted to a private hospital in Clifton where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

With regards to the motive behind the attack, SHO Khan said that the bride’s father had verbally promised his nephew, Shahid, around 10-12 years ago that he would arrange his daughter’s marriage with him.

The marriage did not materialise, however, as the girl excelled in education while the suspect abandoned further studies. The officer added the suspect might have made an attempt on the bridegroom's life as ‘revenge’ for the bride not marrying him.

Police have registered a murder case against the suspect on the complaint of Umer Khan, the father of Asfandyar.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A slam dunk
14 Feb 2021

A slam dunk

Redemption cannot come at the cost of victims.
Connecting the dots
14 Feb 2021

Connecting the dots

A number of this week’s main news items were generated by the superior courts.
Wealth taxation
13 Feb 2021

Wealth taxation

What is the fair allocation of resources in a country?

Editorial

14 Feb 2021

Senate nominations

ALL major parties including the PTI, PML-N and PPP have announced their candidates for the Senate elections ...
14 Feb 2021

Close Guantanamo

FOR nearly two decades, the American gulag at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been synonymous with egregious abuse of ...
14 Feb 2021

Women’s cricket challenge

PAKISTAN’S women cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the closely...
Caving in
Updated 13 Feb 2021

Caving in

FOR those who wondered whether the influence of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan would dwindle after the demise of its...
13 Feb 2021

US on IHK

WHERE the Biden administration’s stance on the Kashmir dispute is concerned, up till now it has veered between...
13 Feb 2021

Vaccine hesitancy

THE less-than-enthusiastic response of registered front-line health workers in KP, as well as the reported ...