Bangladesh to move more Rohingya Muslims to remote island, despite outcry

ReutersPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 07:13pm
Bangladesh Navy personnel help a disabled Rohingya refugee child to get off from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh, December 29, 2020. — Reuters
Bangladesh is moving 3,000-4,000 more Rohingya Muslim refugees to a remote Bay of Bengal island over the next two days, two officials said on Sunday, despite concerns about the risk of storms and floods lashing the site.

Dhaka has relocated around 7,000 to Bhasan Char island since early December from border camps in neighbouring Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where more than a million refugees live in ramshackle huts perched on razed hillsides.

The Rohingya refugees will be moved to Bhasan Char by ships on Monday and Tuesday, Navy Commodore Rashed Sattar said from the island.

Bangladesh says the relocation is voluntary, but some of a first group to be moved spoke of being coerced.

The government has dismissed safety concerns over the island, citing the building of flood defences as well as housing for 100,000 people, hospitals and cyclone centres.

It also says overcrowding in refugee camps fuels crime.

Once they arrive on Bhasan Char, the Rohingya, a minority group who fled violence, are not allowed to leave the island, which is a several hours’ journey away from the southern port of Chittagong.

Bangladesh has drawn criticism for a reluctance to consult with the United Nations refugee agency and other aid bodies over the transfers.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says the agency has not been allowed to evaluate the safety and sustainability of life on the island.

“The process of moving the Rohingya will continue [...] they are going there happily for [a] better life,” Mohammad Shamsud Douza, the deputy Bangladesh government official in charge of refugees, said by phone from Cox’s Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh.

“Our main priority is repatriating them to their homeland in a dignified and sustainable way,” he said.

Bangladesh has called on Myanmar to move forward the stalled process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees, as international pressure mounts on the military leaders following a coup, which reduces the refugees’ hopes of returning home.

“I don’t see any future for us,” said a 42-year-old refugee, who chose to move to the island. “The little hope we had of going back to our homeland was broken after the coup.”

Adil Batliwala
Feb 14, 2021 07:20pm
Who knows more on condition of refugees than Bangladesh ???
UHD
Feb 14, 2021 07:41pm
Will Pakistan accept them all instead of being sent to a remote Island ?
Joe
Feb 14, 2021 07:43pm
Once they arrive on Bhasan Char 'they , are not allowed to leave the island, which is a several hours’ journey away from Chittagong." Excellent decision by BD keeping their Security factor in mind .There are 56 countries in OIC . Distribute one lakh in each of these and this Rohingya problem is sorted out. But people can only talk not walk the talk .
Fastrack
Feb 14, 2021 07:52pm
Getting influenced by heartless neighbour.
Ali
Feb 14, 2021 07:57pm
Rohingyas are culturally and ethnically almost like Bengalis. Better that they permanently settle in BD.
Alih Kazmi
Feb 14, 2021 07:58pm
Is Hasina also following Modi's CAA?
Zak
Feb 14, 2021 07:58pm
On Modi instructions.
Zak
Feb 14, 2021 07:59pm
Pakistan still has 3 million Afghan refugees and they are looked after with humanity.
Sunny S
Feb 14, 2021 08:01pm
@Fastrack, Pakistan isn't a neighbor of Bangladesh
Bannuwal
Feb 14, 2021 08:05pm
@Fastrack, how about Pak accepting them as Muslim brothers
Ali Akbar
Feb 14, 2021 08:42pm
Muslims are best looked after by Western countries than OIC.
Sridhar Raghunath Rao
Feb 14, 2021 08:43pm
Every nation is deep with their own problems
Abdul Sindhi
Feb 14, 2021 08:51pm
Let’s invite them to Pakistan then and set up refugee camps.
