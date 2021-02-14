S. Africa 106-7 at the end of 15 overs after Proteas batting order collapses in third T20 against Pakistan

South Africa are 106 for the loss of seven wickets at the end of 15 overs as their batting line-up collapsed in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Lahore on Sunday.

Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan opened the innings for the visitors. South Africa suffered an early setback after Hendricks was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz in the second over.

The Proteas lost their second wicket soon after as Jon-Jon Smuts was caught out by Babar Azam on Nawaz's ball.

Just as it looked like South Africa was finding their footing after Pite van Biljon hit three boundaries off three balls, Hasan Ali got his revenge, bowling him out at the end of the over.

Zahid Mahmood, who made his international debut in today's match, got his first wicket when Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen was caught out by Usman Qadir off Mahmood's ball.

He claimed his second wicket on the very next ball when Malan was ruled out lbw.

The quick loss of wickets continued with Andile Phehlukwayo getting caught out on duck off leg-spinner Usman Qadir's ball.

Zahid claimed his third wicket in the 11th over, bowling out Dwaine Pretorius, the star of yesterday's match.

David Miller, who came to the pitch in place of Pretorious, managed to score some badly needed runs for South Africa, hitting 38 off 26 balls.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl.

With the series locked at one-all, Pakistan brought in leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood for his international debut.

Also included are batsman Asif Ali and medium pacer Hasan Ali. The trio replaced Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.

South Africa brought back Bjorn Fortuin for Glenton Stuurman.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs while South Africa took the second by six wickets, both in Lahore.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Jon-Jon Smuts.