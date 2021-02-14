Dawn Logo

Pakistan win third T20 against S. Africa by 4 wickets, emerge victorious in series

AFP | Dawn.comPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 10:28pm
Hasan Ali celebrates after playing a winning shot as Pakistan won the T20 series against South Africa during the third T20 international cricket match on Sunday. — AFP
Mohammad Rizwan (R) plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper captain Heinrich Klaasen watches during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday. — AFP
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks (R) is bowled out by Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (not pictured) as wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. — AFP
Pakistan won the third and final Twenty20 international against South Africa on Sunday with four wickets remaining, emerging victorious in the three-match series by 2-1.

Captain Babar Azam and opener Mohammad Rizwan picked up runs for Pakistan, scoring 44 and 42, respectively while Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the South African bowlers, taking four wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl.

The win also makes Pakistan the first men’s team to reach a century of T20I wins.

S. Africa innings

Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan opened the innings for the visitors. South Africa suffered an early setback after Hendricks was bowled by Mohammad Nawaz in the second over.

The Proteas lost their second wicket soon after as Jon-Jon Smuts was caught out by Babar on Nawaz's ball.

Just as it looked like South Africa was finding their footing after Pite van Biljon hit three boundaries off three balls, Hasan Ali got his revenge, bowling him out at the end of the over.

Zahid Mahmood, who made his international debut in today's match, got his first wicket when Proteas captain Heinrich Klaasen was caught out by Usman Qadir off Mahmood's ball.

He claimed his second wicket on the very next ball when Malan was ruled out lbw.

The quick loss of wickets continued with Andile Phehlukwayo getting caught out on duck off leg-spinner Usman Qadir's ball.

Zahid claimed his third wicket in the 11th over, bowling out Dwaine Pretorius, the star of yesterday's match.

The wickets continued falling with Hasan bowling out Bjorn Fortuin in the 16th over.

David Miller scored much-needed runs for the visitors after wickets fell in quick succession, hitting several boundaries to pick up 85 runs from 45 balls.

Pakistan innings

Rizwan and Haider Ali opened the innings for the home side. Rizwan, who top-scored for Pakistan in both the earlier T20Is, hit multiple boundaries in the opening overs.

Pakistan lost their first wicket in the seventh over as Haider was bowled out by Shamsi.

Rizwan's wicket too fell to Shamsi who bowled him out in the ninth over. The hosts lost their third wicket to the left-arm spin bowler as well when we bowled out Hussain Talat.

Babar, who underperformed in the last two matches, returning to the pavilion in the early overs, hit several fours today to drive up Pakistan's score.

But he was bowled in the 14th over by Pretorius.

In what turned out to be yet another remarkable performance, Shamsi collected his fourth wicket in the 15th over when Asif Ali was caught out by David Miller off his ball.

Faheem Ashraf was caught out by Miller off Bjorn Fortuin's ball.

With the series locked at one-all, Pakistan had brought in leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood for his international debut.

Also included are batsman Asif Ali and medium pacer Hasan Ali. The trio replaced Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.

South Africa brought back Bjorn Fortuin for Glenton Stuurman.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs while South Africa took the second by six wickets, both in Lahore.

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mahmood.

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Jon-Jon Smuts.

M. Emad
Feb 14, 2021 06:00pm
Minnows Pakistan Cricket team.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2021 06:43pm
A must win situation for greenshirts in the last and final T/20 series match against the visiting South African team at the world famous Qaddafi Stadium in the centuries old cricket- loving, cricket-crazy, cricket-friendly and cricket-fanatic city of Lahore- Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Feb 14, 2021 07:09pm
@M. Emad, indians are world best Truth teller's
Reply Recommend 0
SR
Feb 14, 2021 07:14pm
@Karim Hunzai (Berlin), Pakistanis the opposite
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 14, 2021 07:33pm
Pakistan a tiktok cricket team.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Feb 14, 2021 07:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, What a game. Pakistan will regret and will never forget miller.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD$
Feb 14, 2021 07:47pm
@M. Emad, better then BD anytime.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Feb 14, 2021 07:48pm
No tactical bowling!
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Feb 14, 2021 07:49pm
Advance congratulations to SA and commiseration to Misbah, PCB, and the team for having thrown away game that had in their pockets.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 14, 2021 08:05pm
@M. Emad, : Worry about Bangladesh my friend. Your team is getting humiliated at home by young and inexperienced WI team. Honestly BD don't deserve to play international cricket. Even Afghanistan and Ireland are far better teams then BD. Consider fishing as second career. Enough said.
Reply Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Feb 14, 2021 09:48pm
Why Pakistan is altogether a different team in own land?? Well played.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Feb 14, 2021 09:51pm
Heartiest congratulations to entire Pakistani team on winning the series. The last match was very exciting which yielded final result.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 14, 2021 10:03pm
Congratulations, Pakistan. We'll done.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Feb 14, 2021 10:04pm
Congratulations to Pakistan, having thought they had lost. The last two overs of both teams were the match deciders as nervousness of bowlers were apparent.
Reply Recommend 0

