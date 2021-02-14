Dawn Logo

UAE's 'Hope' probe sends home first image of Mars

AFPPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 04:51pm
A handout picture provided on Feb 14, 2021 by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency taken by the Emirates eXploration Imager after Mars Orbit Insertion on board the First Emirates Mars Mission from an altitude of 24,700 km above the Martian surface shows the Olympus Mons, the highest volcano on Mars, and the Tharsis Montes, three volcanoes named Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons. — Photo via AFP
A handout picture provided on Feb 14, 2021 by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency taken by the Emirates eXploration Imager after Mars Orbit Insertion on board the First Emirates Mars Mission from an altitude of 24,700 km above the Martian surface shows the Olympus Mons, the highest volcano on Mars, and the Tharsis Montes, three volcanoes named Ascraeus Mons, Pavonis Mons and Arsia Mons. — Photo via AFP

The UAE's “Hope” probe sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said on Sunday, days after the spacecraft successfully entered the Red Planet's orbit.

The picture “captured the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, emerging into the early morning sunlight,” it said in a statement.

The image was taken from an altitude of 24,700 kilometres above the Martian surface on Wednesday, a day after the probe entered Mars' orbit, it said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE prime minister and Dubai's ruler, shared the coloured image on Twitter.

“The first picture of Mars captured by the first-ever Arab probe in history,” he wrote.

The mission is designed to reveal the secrets of Martian weather, but the UAE also wants it to serve as an inspiration for the region's youth.

Hope became the first of three spacecraft to arrive at the Red Planet this month after China and the US also launched missions in July, taking advantage of a period when the Earth and Mars are nearest.

The UAE's venture is also timed to mark the 50th anniversary of the unification of the nation's seven emirates.

“Hope” will orbit the Red Planet for at least one Martian year, or 687 days, using three scientific instruments to monitor the Martian atmosphere.

It is expected to begin transmitting more information back to Earth in September 2021, with the data available for scientists around the world to study.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2021 04:59pm
Tangible sights and solid sounds of "outsourced" Mars mission, visualized, designed, manufactured, commissioned, tested and launched by sub-contractors hailing from U.S., Japan, People's Republic of China and European countries, without any "indigenous" involvement.
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Feb 14, 2021 05:03pm
Long live UAE.. love that you are favoring science;)
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja Moiz Uddin
Feb 14, 2021 05:03pm
You can buy anything when you have lots and lots of money.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja Moiz Uddin
Feb 14, 2021 05:04pm
Yemeni children HOPE that UAE may spare their lives.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 14, 2021 05:14pm
“the first-ever Arab probe in history,” ---- UAE make needle ?
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Feb 14, 2021 05:15pm
Wondering what Arabs will do with Mar's pic. Are they looking for some oil source there too?
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Feb 14, 2021 05:27pm
SUPARCO reading this?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice for Kashmiris
Feb 14, 2021 05:33pm
@Khawaja Moiz Uddin, learn to give credit where it is due
Reply Recommend 0

