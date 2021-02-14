Dawn Logo

China urges US to support WHO with 'real action'

Chinadaily.comPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 04:18pm
The WHO is an authoritative multilateral international organisation in the field of health, not a carousel where one can get on and off at will, says a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US. — Reuters/File
China welcomed the return of the United States to the World Health Organisation (WHO), but hopes it will support the WHO's work with "real actions", a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US said on Saturday.

A senior US official issued a statement claiming America's re-engaging the WHO meant holding it to the highest standards and asking all countries to participate in a transparent and robust process for preventing and responding to health emergencies. It also questioned some ongoing work of the WHO.

Asked to comment on the US statement, the Chinese embassy spokesperson said China welcomed the return of the US to the WHO but pointed out the WHO is an authoritative multilateral international organisation in the field of health, not a carousel where one can get on and off at will.

"What the US has done in recent years has severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19," the spokesperson said. "But the US, acting as if none of this had ever happened, is pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself. With such a track record, how can it win the confidence of the world?"

It is hoped the US will hold itself to the highest standards, take a serious, earnest, transparent and responsible attitude, shoulder its responsibility, support the WHO's work with real actions and make due contributions to international cooperation on Covid-19, the spokesperson said, adding, "The whole world will be watching."

This article originally appeared on China Daily and has been reproduced with permission.

