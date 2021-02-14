Dawn Logo

Renewable energy to become important heating source in rural China

XinhuaPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 03:55pm
China will promote the use of renewable energy as one of the important sources of heating in the country's rural areas during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). — Reuters/File
China will promote the use of renewable energy as one of the important sources of heating in the country's rural areas during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

The administration has issued a circular to improve energy structure and utilise renewable energy for heating, calling on all localities to take measures in accordance with local conditions.

To that end, local governments should set specific targets based on local conditions and energy demand, while supporting the building of a heating system combining renewable energy with other heating methods, the NEA said.

China plans to further improve its energy structure by tapping the potential of various types of renewable energy, including solar energy, wind energy, biomass, geothermal and ocean energy.

This article originally appeared on China Daily and has been reproduced with permission.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2021 04:10pm
No doubt, People's Republic of China is by far, one of the top users of renewable energy in the whole world.
