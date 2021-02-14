Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2021

Beijing to build 26 leisure parks in 2021

XinhuaPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 03:58pm
Beijing plans to build 26 leisure parks in 2021 to improve the urban ecological environment according to local authorities. ─ Reuters/ File
Beijing plans to build 26 leisure parks in 2021 to improve the urban ecological environment according to local authorities. ─ Reuters/ File

Beijing plans to build 26 leisure parks in 2021 to improve the urban ecological environment, local authorities said.

The newly-built parks will be located in the districts of Fengtai, Haidian and Shunyi, said Deng Naiping, director of the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau.

In 2021, the coverage of parks and green spaces within a radius of 500 meters will rise to 87 per cent citywide, and the per capita area of parks and green spaces is expected to reach 16.6 square metres.

The capital will also build four urban forests, a number of small mini-parks and green spaces, and launch green pathways totalling 100 kilometres for residents' walking and exercising this year, Naiping said.

A total of 10,667 hectares of forest and 400 hectares of urban green spaces will be added in Beijing in 2021. The forest coverage rate of the capital and the green space rate in the urban areas will then reach 44.6pc and 49pc, respectively.

This article originally appeared on China Daily and has been reproduced with permission.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2021 04:06pm
No doubt, Beijing, People's Republic of China is by far, one of the top cities of parks and gardens in the whole world.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A slam dunk
14 Feb 2021

A slam dunk

Redemption cannot come at the cost of victims.
Connecting the dots
14 Feb 2021

Connecting the dots

A number of this week’s main news items were generated by the superior courts.
Wealth taxation
13 Feb 2021

Wealth taxation

What is the fair allocation of resources in a country?

Editorial

14 Feb 2021

Senate nominations

ALL major parties including the PTI, PML-N and PPP have announced their candidates for the Senate elections ...
14 Feb 2021

Close Guantanamo

FOR nearly two decades, the American gulag at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been synonymous with egregious abuse of ...
14 Feb 2021

Women’s cricket challenge

PAKISTAN’S women cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the closely...
Caving in
Updated 13 Feb 2021

Caving in

FOR those who wondered whether the influence of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan would dwindle after the demise of its...
13 Feb 2021

US on IHK

WHERE the Biden administration’s stance on the Kashmir dispute is concerned, up till now it has veered between...
13 Feb 2021

Vaccine hesitancy

THE less-than-enthusiastic response of registered front-line health workers in KP, as well as the reported ...