Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2021

Chughtai Lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week

ReutersPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 04:00pm
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia in this file photo. — Reuters
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia in this file photo. — Reuters

Chughtai Lab will soon receive Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for commercial sale, a company official said on Sunday, making Pakistan one of the first countries to market shots privately as it scrambles to secure supplies.

Despite concerns over fairness and higher prices, Islamabad agreed this week to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines without price caps, in contrast to most countries, which are importing and administering vaccines through government channels.

“We are told the first shipment is expected within the next week,” Chughtai Lab director Omar Chughtai told Reuters, adding it would be receiving several thousand doses. He also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Pakistan’s decision to allow private sales of vaccine without a price cap in a lower-income country of 220 million people faces criticism.

Former special assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza, while praising government efforts to procure and distribute free vaccine, said that avoiding a price cap for private sales “will deepen inequality in society at a time when there is a need to have widespread coverage”.

The government launched a vaccination drive this month with 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by longtime ally China. But aside from the donated Chinese doses, Islamabad has not completed any deals to buy vaccines.

Prices will 'appear inflated'

Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.

Chughtai Lab aims to import the others as well, but Sputnik V was the first to become available, Chughtai said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan told Reuters in a message he was “not directly aware” of the deal.

Chughtai declined to specify import costs or prices but said the price would “appear inflated” compared to what has been reported for Sputnik V globally, given the smaller volume it was planning to sell relative to global procurement.

Sputnik V’s developers have said the two-dose vaccine would be sold at $10 per dose.

“Internationally there is very high demand, and I would not be surprised if the price points are higher today,” Chughtai said, adding that prices will come down over the next three to four months as more vaccine becomes available.

“The biggest challenge around the vaccines globally right now is allocation to specific countries,” he said.

Chughtai said his Lahore-based pathology lab had turned down “grey market” offers from people in various countries who had “extra vaccine” not officially meant for re-export.

The lab is importing Sputnik V through Pakistani firm Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals Pvt and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad.

Chughtai said he expected an official government decree in the next two days specifying rules on inoculations by the private sector, including on registration of recipients. The company expects to receive shipments every four to five days.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2021 03:20pm
Great expectations by Chughtai Laboratories.
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 14, 2021 03:24pm
Only cash and carry will be entertained. No credit.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 14, 2021 03:30pm
This is a good vaccine that has passed phase 3 trials and peer reviewed, unlike dodgy Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin which was rushed out without any of that!
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Feb 14, 2021 03:44pm
This is "Riasate Madina" version 2021 by IK where govt left the people to go as they want. Govt can't do anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 14, 2021 03:46pm
$10 = Rs 1600, I bet upper middle and rich class won't waste a day to get vaccinated from Sputnik V with anything still close to Rs 2000 per person. Ideally for a private vaccine, price should be under Rs 1K
Reply Recommend 0
Aslam
Feb 14, 2021 03:47pm
Prices will appear inflated.... This is Pakistan, everything is subject to inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Feb 14, 2021 03:47pm
Freinds with benefits.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Feb 14, 2021 03:51pm
PTI government has totally abdicated its responsibility to get vaccine for people.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramay
Feb 14, 2021 03:51pm
Well, a good notion for control of pandemic by Chughtai labs,but price should not be inflated for the afluent only and not so low that ppl die in stampede of getting the vaccines dose.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Feb 14, 2021 03:52pm
The Russia’s Sputnik V is only for the rich, the poor have to take the Chinese vaccines. That's life in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Feb 14, 2021 03:58pm
10k RUPEES per dose
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 14, 2021 03:59pm
What would be the reliability in handling by a private lab of a very delicate vaccine?
Reply Recommend 0
Naveed
Feb 14, 2021 04:05pm
Very bad move. As in the whole world, only Govt should provide the vaccine. Another failure of Govt.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 14, 2021 04:11pm
Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (made by Serum Institute, India) costs Indian Rs200/- a vial in India and Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A slam dunk
14 Feb 2021

A slam dunk

Redemption cannot come at the cost of victims.
Connecting the dots
14 Feb 2021

Connecting the dots

A number of this week’s main news items were generated by the superior courts.
Wealth taxation
13 Feb 2021

Wealth taxation

What is the fair allocation of resources in a country?

Editorial

14 Feb 2021

Senate nominations

ALL major parties including the PTI, PML-N and PPP have announced their candidates for the Senate elections ...
14 Feb 2021

Close Guantanamo

FOR nearly two decades, the American gulag at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been synonymous with egregious abuse of ...
14 Feb 2021

Women’s cricket challenge

PAKISTAN’S women cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the closely...
Caving in
Updated 13 Feb 2021

Caving in

FOR those who wondered whether the influence of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan would dwindle after the demise of its...
13 Feb 2021

US on IHK

WHERE the Biden administration’s stance on the Kashmir dispute is concerned, up till now it has veered between...
13 Feb 2021

Vaccine hesitancy

THE less-than-enthusiastic response of registered front-line health workers in KP, as well as the reported ...