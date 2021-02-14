Dawn Logo

'Not an ordinary city': Asad Umar says Karachi hasn't gotten its rights despite providing for country

Dawn.comPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 03:47pm
Federal minister Asad Umar addresses the handover ceremony of 52 fire trucks to the KMC in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday that Karachi was not an "ordinary city" and that it had not been given its rights despite providing resources to the whole of Pakistan.

He was addressing a ceremony at Governor House in Karachi for the handover of 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also attending the event. The fire tenders had arrived in Karachi last month to boost the city's fire emergency system.

Umar said the federal government was going above and beyond its constitutional responsibility and fulfilling its "personal responsibility" in spearheading many development projects in Karachi because "it is not an ordinary city." The minister said Karachi was the city which provided many resources to the rest of the country but "it has not been given its rights."

"The Centre has stepped forward and is trying to address Karachi's legitimate complaints and grievances," Umar said, adding that Governor Ismail and Prime Minister Imran Khan had themselves taken personal interest in these operations.

"He (prime minister) calls meetings, demands timelines and pressures all of us that we live up to the expectations of the people of Karachi for development projects."

The federal minister also gave updates on the progress of projects associated with the Karachi Transformation Plan, saying that a meeting had been called for a revised schedule of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV project) since the timeline given for October 2023 was not accepted. He added that a consultant had been appointed for the Karachi Circular Railway and there was similar swiftness in removing encroachments from stormwater drains as well.

With regards the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Umar said that work had started on the prototype for a bus which "will be completed by next month (March)".

"We hope to start delivery of buses in the month of June," said Umar, adding that the target was to have the Green Line operational by the months of July and August.

"For the first time in the history of Karachi and Pakistan, there will be a modern transport system running in this city."

He said bidding for the intelligent transportation system package — the computerised system responsible for running and coordinating the bus service — had also opened on February 11 and it would be awarded soon.

The Green Line was first announced in 2014 under the previous PML-N government and formally inaugurated in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who at the time had said "it will be more beautiful than the Lahore metro bus."

Components of the project include 22 bus stations, escalators and elevators, a bus depot at Surjani Town and a command and control centre in Saddar. The project was expected to be complete by December 2017 but was then delayed to April 2018. The project has been hit by repeated delays, while the Supreme Court expressed its resentment over the inordinate delays in completion of transport-related projects in Karachi in March 2020.

Last month, Umar had given a new timeline for the project and said it would be operational later in the year.

Parvez
Feb 14, 2021 03:07pm
He is right ....much of it goes to Dubai, London, Houston etc.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2021 03:10pm
He is 100 percent right.
MarK
Feb 14, 2021 03:12pm
Talk is cheap! Karachi voted for PTI and over the past three years PTI leaders from Karachi have enhanced their assets! What PTI has done for Karachi? Zero, Zilch!
bluetooth
Feb 14, 2021 03:25pm
It is PTI and establishment that are the cause of Karachi not getting its rights.
The Mask
Feb 14, 2021 03:37pm
Karachi is under rated despite being Pakistan's economic hub. Finally someone has the guts to speak the truth.
Israr Khan
Feb 14, 2021 03:37pm
Well done to federal govt and ik and asad must be credited for their continued push in removing hurdles
Jo
Feb 14, 2021 03:48pm
Karachi sadly has been neglected over the years by all parties. All make tall claims but provide no solutions than cheap cosmetics.
Annie
Feb 14, 2021 03:49pm
Stop talking and start doing then Mr Asad
M. Saeed
Feb 14, 2021 04:08pm
Karachi is a 15% of Pakistan by population alone.
