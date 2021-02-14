Dawn Logo

US Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him from impeachment again

ReutersPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 04:01pm
Former US president Donald Trump left office on Jan 20. — Reuters/File

The US Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president’s role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the US Capitol.

The Senate vote of 57-43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after a five-day trial in the same building ransacked by his followers on January 6 shortly after they heard him deliver an incendiary speech.

In the vote, seven of the 50 Senate Republicans joined the chamber’s unified Democrats in favouring conviction.

Trump left office on Jan 20, so impeachment could not be used to remove him from power. But Democrats had hoped to secure a conviction to hold him responsible for a siege that left five people including a police officer dead and to set the stage for a vote to bar him from ever serving in public office again. Given the chance to hold office in the future, they argued, Trump would not hesitate to encourage political violence again.

Trump’s attorneys argued that his words at the rally were protected by his constitutional right to free speech and said he was not given due process in the proceedings.

Republicans saved Trump in the Feb 5, 2020, vote in his first impeachment trial, when only one senator from their ranks — Mitt Romney — voted to convict and remove him from office.

Romney voted for impeachment on Saturday along with fellow Republicans Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse, Pat Toomey, and Lisa Murkowski.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted “not guilty”, offered scathing remarks about the former president after the verdict.

“There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” he said. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”

The drama on the Senate floor unfolded against a backdrop of gaping divisions in a pandemic-weary United States along political, racial, socioeconomic and regional lines. The trial provided more partisan warfare even as Democratic President Joe Biden, who took office on Jan 20 after defeating Trump in the November election, called for healing and unity after his predecessor’s four turbulent years in power and a caustic election campaign.

Seventy-one per cent of American adults, including nearly half of all Republicans, believe Trump was at least partially responsible for starting the Capitol assault, but only about half of the country thought Trump should be convicted of inciting insurrection, according to an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters.

Trump, 74, continues to hold a grip on his party with a right-wing populist appeal and “America First” message. The wealthy businessman-turned-politician has considered running for president again in 2024.

Trump is only the third president ever to be impeached by the House of Representatives — a step akin to a criminal indictment — as well as the first to be impeached twice and the first to face an impeachment trial after leaving office. But the Senate still has never convicted an impeached president.

Democrats forged ahead with impeachment despite knowing it could overshadow critical early weeks of Biden’s presidency.

The House approved the single article of impeachment against Trump on Jan 13, with 10 Republicans joining the chamber’s Democratic majority. That vote came a week after the pro-Trump mob stormed the neoclassical domed Capitol, interrupted the formal congressional certification of Biden’s victory, clashed with an overwhelmed police force, invaded the hallowed House and Senate chambers, and sent lawmakers into hiding for their own safety.

‘Fight like hell’

Shortly before the rampage, Trump urged his followers to march on the Capitol, repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, and told them that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

During the trial, nine House lawmakers serving as trial managers, or prosecutors, urged senators to convict Trump to hold him accountable for a crime against American democracy and to prevent a repeat in the future. They played searing video of rioters swarming inside the Capitol and making violent threats toward politicians including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-vice president Mike Pence. The House managers said Trump summoned the mob to Washington, gave the crowd its marching orders and then did nothing to stop the ensuing violence.

The defence lawyers accused Democrats not only of trying to silence Trump as a political opponent they feared facing in the future but of attempting to criminalise political speech with which they disagreed and aiming to cancel the voices of the tens of millions of voters who backed him.

Trump’s lawyers argued the trial was unconstitutional because he had already left office. The words Trump used, they argued, were no different than those regularly employed by Democrats.

Hani_Layyah
Feb 14, 2021 10:20am
Please move on. . He has now become history. .period
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 14, 2021 10:30am
Trump will teach the hypocrite democrats a lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Feb 14, 2021 10:38am
" But, what good came of it?" cried little Timothy. "Why that I do not know," quoth he. " But, 'twas a glorious victory!" Well, at least these attempts at impeachment may serve to stop the hypocritical lecturing to other countries on how to conduct themselves along the US concept of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Sheikh
Feb 14, 2021 10:43am
"But what good came of it all?" cried little Timothy. " Why, that I cannot say" , quoth he. "But, 'twas a glorious victory!" If nothing else, these failed impeachment efforts should stop the US from it's hypocritical demands of other countries to use it's democracy as a role model.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Feb 14, 2021 10:49am
Good and bad! Anyhow, the process shall keep him on bay and he will hopefully avoid any more controversaries.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Feb 14, 2021 10:50am
By nature Trump, Imran Khan, Modi are same. Whosoever out of power, shall bring voilence.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Feb 14, 2021 11:07am
Unfortunately they could not save future of democracy
Reply Recommend 0
Humanity first
Feb 14, 2021 11:17am
@M. Saeed Awan, you are comparing Apples and Orange. Better try to understand your own self first.
Reply Recommend 0
Andrew Preston
Feb 14, 2021 11:40am
....that ...was all to kick up dust, and try to avoid an AUDIT of Vote Ballots in key swing States. It failed. Now those cases are coming before the Supreme Court. If they show Voting Fraud - Biden is done.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Feb 14, 2021 11:43am
This is democracy which implements Capitalism that the laws of the rich and powerful for the rich and Powerful , no matter how long we will take to understand this reality !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shreyyas
Feb 14, 2021 11:46am
Trump is the symbol of the indomitable spirit of conservatism & patriotism, across the world. Trump will lead the world against Chinese Communist tyranny, once again in 2024.
Reply Recommend 0
9711991632
Feb 14, 2021 12:07pm
Once the meaning of Impeachment when he has already left office.
Reply Recommend 0
Corruption Kings
Feb 14, 2021 12:17pm
@M. Saeed Awan, I beg to differ, one of these men built cancer hospitals and Education institutions the other 2 came to power via fear and hate.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Feb 14, 2021 01:19pm
Now we can expect the Orange Man to return again in 2024 with a vengence and oust all those who stood against him in this impeachment trial. If Trump wins the 2024 Presidential Race, he will be even worse for America and rest of the world next time, since he will have little or nothing to lose.
Reply Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Feb 14, 2021 01:20pm
Trump will learn many lessons through laws of nature. And only then he will understand that he was ALWAYS WRONG! Moreover, everyone will see how he learns lessons as he will become a lesson for others.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Feb 14, 2021 01:59pm
Trump has a lot more to fight in courts. Tough days ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 14, 2021 02:06pm
@bluetooth, A hypocrite blaming others!
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Feb 14, 2021 02:14pm
@Corruption Kings, You are almost right. Except one of them also may have come to power, but due to foreign meddling in the elections and secret pact with the enemy of the state. Not hard to guess who that is/was!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 14, 2021 02:33pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Feb 14, 2021 02:56pm
One this is clear .....the democratic system in most countries does little for the people but it does a lot for the political leaders.
Reply Recommend 0
bluetooth
Feb 14, 2021 03:26pm
Trump will teach the democrats a lesson.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassaan
Feb 14, 2021 03:35pm
Democracy has failed ..... Period
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 14, 2021 03:57pm
But, Trump has lost the popular vote and credibility for winning any next position of national importance.
Reply Recommend 0

