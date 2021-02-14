Army holding war games to validate concept of defence in desert: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army on Saturday said that its troops are holding war games in the Thar desert.

The exercises codenamed ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ that began on Jan 28, the ISPR said, would conclude on Feb 28.

Troops assigned to Karachi Corps are taking part in the drills. The troops are “practising tactical drills and procedures” as part of the exercises.

ISPR said the defensive manoeuvres were aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts.

“The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74km ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting,” it added.

The army has a Desert Warfare School at Chhor, which is 165km from Hyderabad.

The school was established in 1987 in recognition of the importance of desert warfare training.

