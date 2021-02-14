Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 14, 2021

PTI replaces Qadir with Agha for Senate seat after protest

Saleem ShahidPublished February 14, 2021Updated February 14, 2021 07:57am
Headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI central parliamentary board withdrew the party ticket awarded to business tycoon Abdul Qadir for the Senate election. — PM's Facebook page/File
Headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI central parliamentary board withdrew the party ticket awarded to business tycoon Abdul Qadir for the Senate election. — PM's Facebook page/File

QUETTA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central parliamentary board, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has withdrawn the party ticket awarded to business tycoon Abdul Qadir in Balochistan for the Senate election after strong opposition from the PTI provincial leadership and zonal heads.

The party high command decided to take back ticket from Abdul Qadir and nominated Zahoor Agha for the Senate election on a general seat, said Adviser to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill on Saturday. “Withdrawal of party ticket from Abdul Qadir is correct,” the adviser said, explaining that Mr Agha would be party candidate from Balochistan in the Senate election.

Opposing the award of party ticket to Abdul Qadir, PTI’s provincial leadership argued that he did not belong to the PTI as he had been a member of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) till last week.

The party provincial spokesman Asif Tareen also confirmed to Dawn that Zahoor Agha would contest the Senate election on general seat from Balochistan as the party withdrew its ticket from Mr Qadir.

He said the previous decision of the PTI had been taken in Islamabad without even consulting the Balochistan leadership of the party.

PTI regional presidents Dr Munir Baloch, Nawab Khan Dummar, Taj Mohammad Rind, Waris Dashti and provincial leaders Bismillah Agha and Babar Yousafzai earlier told a joint press conference that according to the PTI’s manifesto only a party member could contest Senate election.

Calling Mr Qadir a ‘parachuter’, the PTI leaders said the ticket had been awarded to a person who had nothing to do with the party. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the party ticket from him and an investigation to ascertain who had introduced him to Prime Minister Imran Khan and supported his name for party ticket. They said Abdul Qadir had been a partner of Shehbaz Sharif (president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) and facing National Accountability Bureau cases.

Meanwhile, Mr Qadir, who has already filed his nomination papers with the certificate of party ticket with the returning officer in Quetta, has been quoted by a private TV channel as saying: “I accept the decision of the party leadership about withdrawal of party ticket.”

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2021

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A slam dunk
14 Feb 2021

A slam dunk

Redemption cannot come at the cost of victims.
Connecting the dots
14 Feb 2021

Connecting the dots

A number of this week’s main news items were generated by the superior courts.
Wealth taxation
13 Feb 2021

Wealth taxation

What is the fair allocation of resources in a country?

Editorial

14 Feb 2021

Senate nominations

ALL major parties including the PTI, PML-N and PPP have announced their candidates for the Senate elections ...
14 Feb 2021

Close Guantanamo

FOR nearly two decades, the American gulag at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has been synonymous with egregious abuse of ...
14 Feb 2021

Women’s cricket challenge

PAKISTAN’S women cricketers fell short of expectations on their recent tour of South Africa, losing the closely...
Caving in
Updated 13 Feb 2021

Caving in

FOR those who wondered whether the influence of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan would dwindle after the demise of its...
13 Feb 2021

US on IHK

WHERE the Biden administration’s stance on the Kashmir dispute is concerned, up till now it has veered between...
13 Feb 2021

Vaccine hesitancy

THE less-than-enthusiastic response of registered front-line health workers in KP, as well as the reported ...