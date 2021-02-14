Controversy as ECP amends Senate poll schedule

ISLAMABAD: As many as 78 candidates filed nomination papers for the coming Senate polls on Saturday, with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) partially amending the schedule to give two more days to the candidates for submission of nomination papers, sparking a controversy.

According to the ECP, 43 nomination papers were filed for general seats,16 for reserved seats for women, 14 for seats for technocrats including ulema and five for seat reserved for non-Muslims.

As many as 24 papers were filed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 from Sindh, 15 each from Punjab and Balochistan and four from the federal capital.

Prominent among those who filed nomination papers were Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz, Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala and PPP stalwarts Farhatullah Babar and Taj Haider.

Under the amended schedule, the candidates will be able to file nomination till Monday (Feb 15).

Names of nominated candidates will be published on Feb 16 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on 17 and 18.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be filed on Feb 19 and 20. The appeals will be decided on Feb 22 and 23 and a revised list of candidates will be published on 24.

Feb 25 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidature while the polling date will remain unchanged -- March 3.

The ECP said it had changed the dates after media reports suggested that the candidates were facing difficulties in completing legal formalities to file nomination papers.

The ECP said the amendment to the schedule had been made in exercise of powers conferred on it under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution read with Section 128 of the Elections Act 2017.

It said some political parties had also urged the ECP ‘in writing and verbally’ to change the dates of filing of nomination papers.

Though the ECP did not disclose the name of any party to have demanded extension in the date for filing of nominations, the PPP, which had made a written request for it, accused the ECP of facilitating the ruling PTI.

The PPP raised questions on the ECP decision to change the election schedule.

PPP secretary general Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement said he had written a letter to the chief election commissioner giving logic and arguments for extending the date for filing of nomination papers but he had rejected the demand.

“Now the ECP decision to change the schedule gives rise to suspicions. The date was extended only a day after the ECP refusal,” he said.

Mr Bukhari said the ECP should clarify as to why PPP demand was rejected and under whose pressure the date was extended.

He said it was clear that the date was extended because the PTI could not make a final decision on the tickets for the Senate polls.

“The ECP has played the role of facilitator for the ruling party by changing the schedule,” he alleged.

When contacted, ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal referred to Article 224(3) of the Constitution which reads: “An election to fill the seats in the Senate which are to become vacant on the expiration of the term of the members of the Senate shall be held not earlier than thirty days immediately preceding the day on which the vacancies are due to occur”.

He said the ECP announces the schedule in line with the timeframe mentioned in the constitution and therefore a schedule had been issued on Feb 11.

He said dates for filing of nomination papers were in accordance with Section 107(2)(a) of the Election Act under which the commission fixed the last date for filing nominations through the notification of the schedule “which shall be the second day after the publication of the notification...”.

He said a request for extending the last date for filing of nomination papers had been received from PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari in the evening of Feb 12 after the office hours.

He said on Feb 13 (Saturday) a representative of the Sindh government also expressed similar views. He said the issue of paucity of time and difficulties being faced by the candidates had also been raised by some on the ECP’s complaint management system.

He said keeping in view the circumstances, the matter was placed before the ECP which, after a discussion and to avert the threat of deprivation of the aspirants of the chance to participate in the polls, decided to extend the date for filing of nomination papers for two days.

He said the decision was in accordance with Section 128 of the Elections Act, which reads “The Commission may, for reasons which it considers sufficient, extend the time for completion of an election to the Senate by making necessary amendments in the notification issued under section 107”.

Talking to reporters after filing nomination papers in Islamabad, Hafeez Sheikh said he would try to fulfil the promises made by his party with the people, if he won the election.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2021