3 suspects remanded to police in kidnap, rape of Karachi student

A judicial magistrate on Saturday remanded three suspects in the custody of police for interrogation in a case pertaining to the kidnapping and gang rape of a college student in Karachi.

The judicial magistrate (Malir) remanded the suspects in physical custody of the police till February 22 and sought a progress report from the investigation officer at the next hearing.

Police said efforts were under way to arrest two other accomplices of the detained suspects.

The investigating officer informed the court that DNA samples of the victim and the suspects had been collected and sent to the laboratory. A record of the calls made by the suspects was also being collected, he added.

A government school teacher had registered an FIR at the Steel Town Police Station, alleging that his 16-year-old daughter, a first year student at a government college in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, had left home on February 9 but did not return.

When she did not return as expected, we started searching but were not able to find her, the father stated in the FIR.

He added that the next day, he received a phone call from a police officer of the Defence Police Station, who informed him about having found a young girl in an unconscious condition.

The father identified his daughter, who was still unconscious, at the police station.

The complainant said that later his daughter narrated the whole ordeal, saying that a man forced her into car when she was returning home after finishing her classes.

She said another person was also in the car and the two men took her to an unknown location where there were another two to three men present.

All the suspects raped the victim before abandoning her somewhere in Defence area, the FIR stated.