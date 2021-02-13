Pakistan 68-3 in 2nd T20I against South Africa

Pakistan are 68-3 at the end of ten overs in the second Twenty20 International against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Pakistan lost captain Babar Azam early on in the second over after he was adjudged lbw, managing only five runs.

Youngster Haider Ali was the second to go back into the pavilion after a brilliant catch on the square leg boundary by Lutho Sipamla in the fifth over. Ali scored 10 runs from 11 balls.

The third wicket to fall was Hussain Talat, who was out to Tabrez Shamsi for three.

Mohammad Rizwan is not out on 35 runs from 26 balls with Iftikhar Ahmed on 12 from 12.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to field first.

Pakistan had won the first T20I after Mohammad Rizwan's 104-run knock propelled the green shirts to victory.

It was Rizwan's highest-ever score in a T20I match and helped Pakistan set a respectable target for the visitors after the hosts suffered a loss early on when captain Babar Azam was run out in the very first over.

South Africa have made three changes to the squad with Glenton Stuurman, JJ Smuts and Pite van Biljon coming in for Jacques Snyman, Bjorn Fortuin and Junior Dala.

Stuurman will be making his T20I debut for South Africa.

Playing 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (capt, wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi