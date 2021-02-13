Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2021

Two white tiger cubs likely died of Covid-19, Lahore Zoo officials say

ReutersPublished February 13, 2021Updated February 13, 2021 04:29pm
The cubs died in the Lahore Zoo on Jan 30, four days after beginning treatment for what officials thought was feline panleukopenia virus. — AFP
The cubs died in the Lahore Zoo on Jan 30, four days after beginning treatment for what officials thought was feline panleukopenia virus. — AFP

Two 11-week-old white tiger cubs that died at Lahore Zoo last month appear to have died of Covid-19, officials said.

The cubs died in the zoo on Jan 30, four days after beginning treatment for what officials thought was feline panleukopenia virus, a disease that zoo officials said is common in Pakistan and targets cats' immune system.

But an autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection, with pathologists concluding they died from Covid-19.

Although no PCR test for the novel coronavirus was conducted, zoo deputy director Kiran Saleem told Reuters the zoo believes the cubs were the victims of the pandemic that has killed 12,276 people in Pakistan.

“After their death, the zoo administration conducted tests of all officials, and six were tested positive, including one official who handled the cubs,” Saleem said.

“It strengthens the findings of the autopsy. The cubs probably caught the virus from the person handling and feeding them.”

Pakistan's zoos regularly draw the ire of animal rights activists, who say hundreds of animals have died from poor living conditions there.

“The last two white tiger cubs have died at Lahore zoo and once again the negligence of the management and authorities has come out,” Zufishan Anushay, founder of JFK (Justice for Kiki) Animal Rescue And Shelter, told Reuters.

“White tigers are extremely rare and need a specific habitat and environment to live a healthy life. By caging them in unhygienic conditions with no medical arrangements, we will keep witnessing these incidents," she said.

"Covid-19 is a new virus, and the world is making policies for humans," she said. "It should not forget animals in pet shops, zoos and everywhere else."

Saleem rejected the allegations of neglect at the zoo, telling Reuters that animal rights activists were welcome to visit and check the facility's safety and hygiene protocols themselves.

In December, two Himalayan brown bears were airlifted out of the Islamabad Zoo to a sanctuary in Jordan.

That rescue came weeks after an elephant Kaavan was moved to a sanctuary in Cambodia, the culmination of a years-long campaign that included US pop star Cher.

At the Peshawar Zoo, officials have said four giraffes died in 2020. Last year, two lions at Islamabad Zoo suffocated when workers lit fires in their cages.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Making Arabic compulsory
Updated 13 Feb 2021

Making Arabic compulsory

Forcing students to learn Arabic won’t make them virtuous but setting good examples of moral behaviour might.
Afghan dilemma
Updated 12 Feb 2021

Afghan dilemma

The first has to do with the signal it will send to the Taliban — primarily of America’s unreliability as an honest broker.

Editorial

Caving in
Updated 13 Feb 2021

Caving in

FOR those who wondered whether the influence of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan would dwindle after the demise of its...
13 Feb 2021

US on IHK

WHERE the Biden administration’s stance on the Kashmir dispute is concerned, up till now it has veered between...
13 Feb 2021

Vaccine hesitancy

THE less-than-enthusiastic response of registered front-line health workers in KP, as well as the reported ...
12 Feb 2021

A historic ruling

“CARRYING out the death sentence will not meet the ends of justice” — so ruled a five-member bench of the...
Use of force
Updated 12 Feb 2021

Use of force

The state continues to behave in a colonial manner.
12 Feb 2021

Rebuilding heritage

THE militant Islamic State group left a bloody trail of destruction in its wake before it was uprooted from large...