'Shocking' that CJP order released to media before it was sent to me: Justice Isa

Haseeb BhattiPublished February 13, 2021Updated February 13, 2021 03:44pm
Jus­tice Qazi Faez Isa. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
Jus­tice Qazi Faez Isa. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File

A day after Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed dismissed a case concerning allegations that the premier had distributed development funds among lawmakers, observing in the written order that Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not hear cases involving the premier, a letter from Justice Isa — who was part of the bench — to the apex court registrar expressed 'shock' that the judgement was released to the media before it was sent to him, it emerged on Saturday.

The copy of a letter by Justice Isa to the Supreme Court registrar, dated February 12, surfaced today, in which the judge says that as per "settled practice" the judgement, once written by the judge heading the bench, is sent to the next senior-most judge.

"[...] Honourable Mr Justice Ijazul Ahsan apparently received it, but I never did, and the world knows of it before I've seen it," the letter reads, which was also copied to the chief justice and all judges of the apex court. Justice Ahsan follows Justice Isa in seniority.

The five-page written order, authored by the CJP, said it "would not be proper" for Justice Isa, who is slated to become chief justice in 2023, to hear cases against the prime minister as the judge has, in personal capacity, filed a petition against PM Imran Khan.

In his letter to the registrar, Justice Isa raised four questions, along with the demand that the case file be sent to him so he could read it. The questions, quoted from the letter, are as follows:

  • Why the order/judgement was not sent to me?

  • Why the settled practice of sending it (the judgement) to next senior judge was not followed?

  • Why was it released to the media before I read it (let alone had the opportunity to sign it in agreement/disagreement)?

  • Who ordered its release to the media?

CJP's remarks

A five-member bench had taken up a case relating to the distribution of Rs500m uplift funds among the legislators.

Prime Minister Imran had denied that the funds were distributed among the parliamentarians and said no money would be given to the legislators for carrying out any development scheme.

But Justice Isa, a member of the five-judge special bench, questioned the assurance by presenting a WhatsApp message he said he had received from an unknown source on Wednesday. The message contained supporting documents showing doling out of massive amounts recently for building roads by the Pak-PWD department in the constituency NA-65 that belongs to an important coalition partner.

The chief justice, however, disposed of the matter with an observation that there had been a contest between a judge and the prime minister.

In the judgement, released on Thursday, the top judge had noted that since Justice Isa had, in personal capacity, filed a petition against PM Imran, it "would not be proper" for the former to hear cases involving the PM in order "to uphold the principle of un-biasness and impartiality".

"It would be in the interest of justice that the honourable Judge [Justice Isa] should not hear matters involving the Prime Minister of Pakistan," the written order reads.

Suresh Chandra Nayak
Feb 13, 2021 02:31pm
Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Ringo star
Feb 13, 2021 02:32pm
What is going on. In naya pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Feb 13, 2021 02:34pm
Money trail Judge Sahab
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Feb 13, 2021 02:35pm
Money trail please
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Feb 13, 2021 02:37pm
All is not well in --------.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 13, 2021 02:40pm
Shocking the Isa has failed to provide source of funds for his overseas assets and still not resigned??
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 13, 2021 02:40pm
Clearly, going by his cases, Justice Faiz Isa is only focused on the PM. He should have voluntarily set himself aside - an honourable thing to do - as other judges do under such circumstances. It just goes to show his real character.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Feb 13, 2021 02:41pm
They are trustworthy and respectable then why spill the beans. When you judge another, you do not define them, you define yourself.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujtaba
Feb 13, 2021 02:43pm
Cry me a river.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Feb 13, 2021 02:43pm
@Suresh Chandra Nayak, You know how insecure and obsessed with Pakistan Indians are when the first comment on Pakistan domestic news is from an Indian. And it's without fail a negative comment. Tells you all you need to know
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Feb 13, 2021 02:51pm
Justice Isa treads a dangerous path, against the powerful fascists who demand complete servitude. After the fake change promises of IK, my only hope rests with Justice Isa as CJP inshAllah.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 13, 2021 02:52pm
I hope Justice Isa does not become politicized.
Reply Recommend 0
lion
Feb 13, 2021 02:52pm
@Hassan, ask the prince and princess who came
Reply Recommend 0
Farooqi
Feb 13, 2021 02:52pm
Why Justice Faiz is interested in Imran Khan's case??
Reply Recommend 0
Shabash
Feb 13, 2021 02:55pm
Justice isa is right
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Feb 13, 2021 02:55pm
He is the only judge who is neutral.most of the judiciary now a days justice by watching whats trending in the media. Those asking for money trail should know he has provided enough proof
Reply Recommend 0
MarK
Feb 13, 2021 02:59pm
Who is he trying to please?
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Feb 13, 2021 03:03pm
Nothing to hide or. Nowhere to hide
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 13, 2021 03:05pm
@Sam, Perfect observation.
Reply Recommend 0
Masud
Feb 13, 2021 03:19pm
Any objection to CJ ruling ? No.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sindhi
Feb 13, 2021 03:21pm
We support justice Isa
Reply Recommend 0

