Maritime exercise Aman-2021 opens

KARACHI: The seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 formally opened at the Pakistan Navy dockyard here on Friday with an impressive and colourful flag-hoisting ceremony in which flags of 45 participating countries were hoisted simultaneously.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military representatives from the participating countries, observers, diplomats and Pakistan Navy officials.

The message of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi, was read out on the occasion.

In his message, the Naval Chief welcomed participants of Exercise Aman ’21 and underlined that the exercise would provide a medium to develop doctrinal synergy to tackle maritime security challenges and enhance interoperability among navies at different pedestals of the technological prowess to come together and secure a sustainable maritime environment.

The Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) to fulfil international obligations besides protecting national interests in the Indian Ocean Region and emphasised that the camaraderie generated herein will continue to grow and bring them even closer to the cherished goals of realising regional peace and shared prosperity through collaborative efforts.

Earlier, while speaking on the occasion, the Commander of Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf, welcomed the participants and thanked them for their participation.

He sought their cooperation in achieving objectives of Aman Exercise and hoped that it would prove mutually rewarding for all. While highlighting the importance of the exercise in enhancing interoperability between the navies, the Commander of Pakistan Fleet praised the participating countries for their support towards Pakistan’s quest for peace and order at sea. He also acknowledged the flags of participating countries from across the globe fluttering together as an embodiment of Aman’s motto ‘Together for Peace’.

Aman Exercise is one of Pakistan Navy’s mega events that is held biennially to signify the commitment towards making the seas safer for positive human activities by inviting regional and extra-regional navies for joint exercises. This year, up to 45 countries are participating with their ships, aircraft, Special Operation Forces and a large number of observers.

Since the exercise is always conducted in two phases, harbour and sea, the harbour phase includes the International Maritime Conference (IMC-21) being organised by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) under the auspices of Pakistan Navy from February 13 to 15.

The conference would cover thoughts of distinguished international and Pakistani scholars on the theme of ‘Development of Blue Economy Under a Secure and Sustainable Environment: A Shared Future for Western Indian Ocean Region’.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2021