Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 12, 2021

6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India

Dawn.comPublished February 12, 2021Updated February 12, 2021 10:55pm
Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces on Friday night. — File
Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces on Friday night. — File

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces on Friday night, initial reports said. The tremors were also felt in several cities of India.

According to the Met Department, the earthquake originated at 10:02pm and its magnitude was recorded at 6.4 on the Ritcher scale. Its epicentre was in Tajikistan and it had a depth of 80 kilometres.

The information was corroborated by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, which recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 in Tajikistan.

In Pakistan, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and other areas of Punjab, besides several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand and Hazara divisions.

In India, the Asian News International reported tremors being felt in several cities, including the capital New Delhi.

There were no reports of loss to life or property.

However, the quake sent people rushing out of their homes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities. Netizens took to social media to express concern over the tremors.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
RAja Raman
Feb 12, 2021 10:37pm
Stay safe.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Feb 12, 2021 10:42pm
Prayers for Everybody... Pls stay Safe..
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Feb 12, 2021 10:52pm
Hope all ok and no casualty in Sub Continent.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Afghan dilemma

Afghan dilemma

Fahd Humayun
The first has to do with the signal it will send to the Taliban — primarily of America’s unreliability as an honest broker.
Sound of books
12 Feb 2021

Sound of books

The artist who has mastered his voice holds the audience spellbound.
When farmers protest
Updated 12 Feb 2021

When farmers protest

Pakistani observers have mostly treated these protests as a specifically Indian phenomenon.
Power sector challenges
12 Feb 2021

Power sector challenges

Pakistan’s energy sector woes have cost dearly and have undermined economic stability.
A new chapter
Updated 11 Feb 2021

A new chapter

Mental health in Pakistan is in dire straits.

Editorial

12 Feb 2021

A historic ruling

“CARRYING out the death sentence will not meet the ends of justice” — so ruled a five-member bench of the...
Use of force
Updated 12 Feb 2021

Use of force

The state continues to behave in a colonial manner.
12 Feb 2021

Rebuilding heritage

THE militant Islamic State group left a bloody trail of destruction in its wake before it was uprooted from large...
Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...