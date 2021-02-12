6.4-magnitude earthquake rocks several cities in Pakistan, India

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces on Friday night, initial reports said. The tremors were also felt in several cities of India.

According to the Met Department, the earthquake originated at 10:02pm and its magnitude was recorded at 6.4 on the Ritcher scale. Its epicentre was in Tajikistan and it had a depth of 80 kilometres.

The information was corroborated by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, which recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 in Tajikistan.

In Pakistan, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore and other areas of Punjab, besides several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Malakand and Hazara divisions.

In India, the Asian News International reported tremors being felt in several cities, including the capital New Delhi.

There were no reports of loss to life or property.

However, the quake sent people rushing out of their homes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities. Netizens took to social media to express concern over the tremors.

