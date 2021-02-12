Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 12, 2021

IHC judge recuses himself from hearing ex-ISI chief's ECL plea over 'reasons I don't want to share'

Tahir NaseerPublished February 12, 2021Updated February 12, 2021 06:26pm
Former ISI chief retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani has challenged the placement of his name on ECL in the IHC. — Dawn/File
Former ISI chief retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani has challenged the placement of his name on ECL in the IHC. — Dawn/File

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani on Friday recused himself from further hearing a petition filed by former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Asad Durrani seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The judge did not provide a reason for his decision, saying he had taken it due to "reasons I don't want to share".

Retired Lt Gen Durrani found himself in hot water after co-authoring a book, titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, with Amarjit Singh Dulat, the former head of India's Research and Analysis Wing spy agency, in 2018.

After the book's publication, the Military Intelligence (MI) had written to the interior ministry to put Durrani’s name on the ECL and the same was done in May 2018. The former spymaster challenged the move in the IHC in 2019.

When the petition was again taken up for hearing on Friday, Justice Kayani announced his recusal from the case, which he had been hearing as part of the single-member bench.

"[I] know the entire background of the case [and] was in the process of writing the judgement as well," the judge told the court. "This is unfortunate but there are some reasons which I don't want to share [publically]."

Justice Kayani said he was sending the case back to the IHC chief justice so he could take a decision about forming a new bench to hear the matter.

In his petition, Gen Durrani claimed that the government had put his name on the ECL in connection with an inquiry related to a book he co-authored. The inquiry has since been concluded and he had also been punished accordingly; however, his name was still on the ECL.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence had opposed Durrani's request seeking removal of his name from the no-fly list, saying he had been "interacting with hostile elements" including Indian intelligence agency RAW since 2008 and was likely to be involved in future publications against the interests of Pakistan.

In its para-wise comments submitted in response to Durrani's petition in the IHC, the defence ministry said the former ISI chief's name was placed on the ECL for "his involvement in anti-state activities".

It said a perusal of the book The Spy Chronicles revealed that it contained "certain contents concerning [the] national security of Pakistan, being in contravention of the provisions of the Official Secrets Acts, 1923".

"It is further highlighted that there are [a] number of such publications on the way, supported by hostile elements which contain content to create misperception, confusions, question marks against the top leadership circles at country level and to target the common people," read the ministry's response.

It said Durrani's name could not be removed from the ECL "at this stage" because inquiries being conducted against him were being finalised. It said the former ISI chief wanted to travel abroad with the intention of participating in international conferences, forums and talks which will have "serious national security implications".

"Moreover, the petitioner also appeared on social media on October 12 and 13, 2020, and expressed his views which of course cannot be well received by any patriotic citizen," the ministry stated.

While noting that Durrani had remained part of the army for 32 years and served on important and sensitive positions, the ministry said "it was inappropriate of his stature to co-author a book that too with [an] ex-Indian RAW chief and Indian journalist on matters concerning the national security of the country".

"Hence, a sufficient cause for placing the petitioner's name on ECL [exists]," it added.

The ministry said after Durrani's book was evaluated from a "security perspective", it was confirmed by the Court of Inquiry that it contained contents "which were against the interests of Pakistan".

In the book, the two ex-spymasters have touched upon some thorny issues which have kept Pakistan-India ties strained for decades and at times pushed them to the brink of war.

Before the Court of Inquiry was ordered against Durrani, PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had drawn a parallel between his statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks case and the contents of The Spy Chronicles. He had also called for the National Security Council to reconvene on the matter as it had done in his (Sharif’s) case.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FAZ
Feb 12, 2021 07:04pm
He has given enough reason by saying no reason!
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Feb 12, 2021 07:18pm
The one who must not be named?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Afghan dilemma

Afghan dilemma

Fahd Humayun
The first has to do with the signal it will send to the Taliban — primarily of America’s unreliability as an honest broker.
Sound of books
12 Feb 2021

Sound of books

The artist who has mastered his voice holds the audience spellbound.
When farmers protest
Updated 12 Feb 2021

When farmers protest

Pakistani observers have mostly treated these protests as a specifically Indian phenomenon.
Power sector challenges
12 Feb 2021

Power sector challenges

Pakistan’s energy sector woes have cost dearly and have undermined economic stability.
A new chapter
Updated 11 Feb 2021

A new chapter

Mental health in Pakistan is in dire straits.

Editorial

12 Feb 2021

A historic ruling

“CARRYING out the death sentence will not meet the ends of justice” — so ruled a five-member bench of the...
Use of force
Updated 12 Feb 2021

Use of force

The state continues to behave in a colonial manner.
12 Feb 2021

Rebuilding heritage

THE militant Islamic State group left a bloody trail of destruction in its wake before it was uprooted from large...
Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...