Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 12, 2021

Pakistan to tour South Africa in April for 3 ODIs, 4 T20Is

AFPPublished February 12, 2021Updated February 12, 2021 03:57pm
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot during the T20I match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Feb, 03, 2019. – AP
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot during the T20I match between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, Feb, 03, 2019. – AP

Pakistan will play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in South Africa during April, Cricket Africa announced on Friday.

The touring team will stay in a bio-secure environment and matches will be confined to two venues — SuperSport Park in the Centurion and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

For South Africa, the series will bring to an end a home international season heavily affected by Covid-19. England cut short a white-ball tour in December over fears about the virus and Australia withdrew from a planned three-Test tour which was due to take place in March.

The only home international matches played by South Africa during the 2020/21 season so far were three Twenty20 internationals against England and two Test matches against Sri Lanka.

South Africa recently completed a two-Test series in Pakistan and are currently involved in a Twenty20 series here.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play an additional T20 international after it had originally been planned that just three matches in that format would be held.

“Pakistan has proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I'm sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld,” said Smith.

Fixtures:

  • April 2, first one-day international, Centurion
  • April 4, second one-day international, Johannesburg
  • April 2, third one-day international, Centurion
  • April 10, first Twenty20 international, Johannesburg
  • April 12, second Twenty20 international, Johannesburg
  • April 14, third Twenty20 international, Centurion
  • April 16, fourth Twenty20 international

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Afghan dilemma

Afghan dilemma

Fahd Humayun
The first has to do with the signal it will send to the Taliban — primarily of America’s unreliability as an honest broker.
Sound of books
12 Feb 2021

Sound of books

The artist who has mastered his voice holds the audience spellbound.
When farmers protest
Updated 12 Feb 2021

When farmers protest

Pakistani observers have mostly treated these protests as a specifically Indian phenomenon.
Power sector challenges
12 Feb 2021

Power sector challenges

Pakistan’s energy sector woes have cost dearly and have undermined economic stability.
A new chapter
Updated 11 Feb 2021

A new chapter

Mental health in Pakistan is in dire straits.

Editorial

12 Feb 2021

A historic ruling

“CARRYING out the death sentence will not meet the ends of justice” — so ruled a five-member bench of the...
Use of force
Updated 12 Feb 2021

Use of force

The state continues to behave in a colonial manner.
12 Feb 2021

Rebuilding heritage

THE militant Islamic State group left a bloody trail of destruction in its wake before it was uprooted from large...
Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...