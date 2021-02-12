Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 12, 2021

Hafeez Shaikh, Sania Nishtar among PTI nominees for Senate elections

Dawn.comPublished February 12, 2021Updated February 12, 2021 02:56pm
This combination photo shows (from left to right): Hafeez Shaikh, Sani Nishtar and Faisal Vawda. – DawnNewsTV
This combination photo shows (from left to right): Hafeez Shaikh, Sani Nishtar and Faisal Vawda. – DawnNewsTV

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the names of most of its nominees for the upcoming Senate election, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday.

The list of candidates also includes Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh — who will contest for a seat from Islamabad — and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, one of the nominees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Shaikh, who is not a member of Parliament, was previously an adviser to the premier on finance and was appointed as finance minister in December last year. However, as per Article 91 (9) of the Constitution, he cannot remain a minister for more than six months until he is elected to one of the houses. Thus he must be elected to the Senate this time around in order to continue as the finance minister after June.

Nishtar, who is part of the PM's cabinet as a special assistant, is also not a member of Parliament and therefore ineligible to hold the position of a minister.

Faisal Vawda, the federal minister for water resources, is also amongst the list of nominees. He will be contesting on a seat allocated for Sindh, Chaudhry said.

Here is a complete list of the nominated candidates who have been announced so far, and the seats they will be contesting for:

  • Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh: Islamabad

  • Fauzia Arshad: Islamabad

  • Faisal Vawda: Sindh

  • Saifullah Niazi: Punjab

  • Dr Zarqa: Punjab

  • Barrister Ali Zafar: Punjab

  • Abdul Qadir: Balochostan

  • Shibli Faraz: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • Mohsin Azeez: KP

  • Dost Mohammad: KP

  • Sania Nishtar: KP

  • Farzana: KP

  • Saifullah Abro: technocrat

The names of other nominees will be announced later, Chaudhry said in his Twitter post.

The Senate elections will held on March 3, according to a notification from the Election Commission of Pakistan. Candidates for the polls are to file their nomination papers with the returning officer between February 12-13.

The Senate polls will take place in a highly charged political climate, with the opposition parties vowing to overthrow the government while the ruling PTI push for electoral reforms that would enable show of hands during the upper house's ballots.

As many as 52 senators are set to retire — 50 per cent of the 104-member house — on March 11 after completing their six-year tenure. However, this time there will be no polling for the four seats of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) after its merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Therefore, polling will be held to elect 48 senators — 12 each from KP and Balochistan, 11 each from Punjab and Sindh and two from Islamabad. Polling will be held to elect seven members on general seats, two women and two technocrats in the four provinces. Besides this, the election on one minority seat each in KP and Balochistan will also be conducted.

The ruling party is set to become the single largest party in the Senate after the upcoming elections, but it will certainly not be able to gain control of the upper house of the Parliament and will still have to rely on its allies and opposition parties even for carrying out simple legislation.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Afghan dilemma

Afghan dilemma

Fahd Humayun
The first has to do with the signal it will send to the Taliban — primarily of America’s unreliability as an honest broker.
Sound of books
12 Feb 2021

Sound of books

The artist who has mastered his voice holds the audience spellbound.
When farmers protest
Updated 12 Feb 2021

When farmers protest

Pakistani observers have mostly treated these protests as a specifically Indian phenomenon.
Power sector challenges
12 Feb 2021

Power sector challenges

Pakistan’s energy sector woes have cost dearly and have undermined economic stability.
A new chapter
Updated 11 Feb 2021

A new chapter

Mental health in Pakistan is in dire straits.

Editorial

12 Feb 2021

A historic ruling

“CARRYING out the death sentence will not meet the ends of justice” — so ruled a five-member bench of the...
Use of force
Updated 12 Feb 2021

Use of force

The state continues to behave in a colonial manner.
12 Feb 2021

Rebuilding heritage

THE militant Islamic State group left a bloody trail of destruction in its wake before it was uprooted from large...
Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...