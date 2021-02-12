Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 12, 2021

4 soldiers martyred after terrorists attack army check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 12, 2021Updated February 12, 2021 12:21pm
Four soldiers were martyred after terrorist's opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan late last night. — Photo courtesy ISPR
Four soldiers were martyred after terrorist's opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan late last night. — Photo courtesy ISPR

Four soldiers were martyred after terrorist's opened fire on a security forces post in Makeen, South Waziristan, late Thursday night, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that troops responded promptly and killed four terrorists. "During the exchange of fire, four soldiers embraced shahadat," the statement added.

The martyred officials were identified as Lance Naik Imran Ali, Sepoy Atif Jahangir, Sepoy Aneesur Rehman and Sepoy Aziz.

"Area sanitisation in progress," the ISPR statement said.

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the terrorist attack and expressed grief over the martyrdom of army personnel. He also sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed for their strength so they can bear the loss with fortitude.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offered condolences for the martyred officials and expressed solidarity with their families.

"The sacrifices of our martyrs will not be forgotten," he said, adding that implementation of the National Action Plan was essential for rooting out terrorists and their facilitators.

Earlier this month, four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

According to the ISPR, security forces observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. During the intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed.

The ISPR said that these terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, raids on security forces and IED explosions.

During the conduct of the operation, Naib Subedar Amin Ullah, 42, a resident of Chitral, and sepoy Sher Zamin, 24, a resident of Landi Kotal, embraced martyrdom. Four other soldiers were injured, the ISPR said.

Additional input from APP

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 12, 2021 12:25pm
Very sad, heartbreaking, grim, grave, gruesome, gross, gigantic and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Goodboy
Feb 12, 2021 12:25pm
sad
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Afghan dilemma

Afghan dilemma

Fahd Humayun
The first has to do with the signal it will send to the Taliban — primarily of America’s unreliability as an honest broker.
Sound of books
12 Feb 2021

Sound of books

The artist who has mastered his voice holds the audience spellbound.
When farmers protest
Updated 12 Feb 2021

When farmers protest

Pakistani observers have mostly treated these protests as a specifically Indian phenomenon.
Power sector challenges
12 Feb 2021

Power sector challenges

Pakistan’s energy sector woes have cost dearly and have undermined economic stability.
A new chapter
Updated 11 Feb 2021

A new chapter

Mental health in Pakistan is in dire straits.

Editorial

12 Feb 2021

A historic ruling

“CARRYING out the death sentence will not meet the ends of justice” — so ruled a five-member bench of the...
Use of force
Updated 12 Feb 2021

Use of force

The state continues to behave in a colonial manner.
12 Feb 2021

Rebuilding heritage

THE militant Islamic State group left a bloody trail of destruction in its wake before it was uprooted from large...
Updated 11 Feb 2021

Votes for sale?

The government does have a point when it says that a secret ballot encourages horse-trading.
11 Feb 2021

A charter of economy

THE only thing there seems to be a consensus on at the moment is that there is a dire need for a consensus on the...
11 Feb 2021

IS attacks

A SERIES of recent deadly attacks linked to the militant Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq point to the...